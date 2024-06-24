Watch Live: Karen Read's defense team presents their case in her murder trial

DEDHAM - Karen Read's defense team could wrap up its case as early as Monday at her murder trial in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, on January 29, 2022. Prosecutors say she hit him with her SUV outside a home in Canton and left him for dead in a snowstorm. Read has pleaded not guilty. Her attorneys say she's being framed, and that O'Keefe was beaten to death inside the home, bitten by a dog and dragged outside to the yard.

Prosecution rests case against Karen Read

After eight weeks of testimony and 68 witnesses, the state rested its case against Read last Friday in Norfolk County Superior Court.

Their final witness, the medical examiner, could not say definitively that O'Keefe was hit and killed by a car, leaving his cause of death unsolved for the jury.

Karen Read's short defense witness list

A plow driver testified for the defense Friday, saying he plowed the street outside the home on Fairview Road in Canton several times between 2 and 6 a.m. that night. He said he saw "nothing" on the lawn. O'Keefe was later found there dead in the snow.

Defense attorneys told WBZ-TV Friday they have three more witnesses to call - two accident reconstruction experts and a different medical examiner. Read's attorneys believe they could rest their case Monday.

Karen Read trial closing arguments

Read's attorney Alan Jackson said closing arguments could be presented Tuesday and that the jury might have the case by the end of the day Tuesday.

There are expected to be five full days of court this week, with no scheduled breaks or time off.



Who is Karen Read?

Read, 44, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, is charged with second-degree murder in O'Keefe's death, along with manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

She and O'Keefe were dating at the time he died. Prosecutors say Read had been drinking for hours with O'Keefe before she hit him with her Lexus SUV while making a three-point turn after dropping him off an an after-party at the Canton home of Boston Police officer Brian Albert. Her attorneys say O'Keefe actually walked into the home and was killed in a fight there.