Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony resumes, prosecution likely to rest its case Friday

DEDHAM – Testimony continues Friday in the Karen Read murder trial and the prosecution is expected to rest its case before the day is out.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston when it begins around 9 a.m. by clicking on the video player above.

The prosecution accuses Read of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her car during a snowstorm on January 29, 2022. Defense attorneys claim Read is the victim of a coverup and O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside the home where he was found on the lawn.

Once the prosecution rests its case, lead defense attorneys Alan Jackson and David Yannetti will begin calling witnesses.

What happened Thursday in the Karen Read trial?

Angry voicemails Read left for O'Keefe around the time of his death were played in court on Thursday.

"John, I f---ing hate you," Read is heard yelling in the first voicemail left at 12:37 a.m. on January 29, 2022.

Dr. Renee Stonebridge from the office of the medical examiner and medical examiner Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello also took the stand on Thursday.

Scordi-Bello was still on the stand when court ended for the day. She is believed to be the final prosecution witness. Scordi-Bello is expected to finish testifying Friday, and the prosecution will likely rest when that happens.

Defense attorneys are expected to begin their case Friday, and say closing arguments will likely be next week.

Will Karen Read take the stand?

Defense attorneys said previously that when they get the case, they expect to call witnesses for about four full days. One major question remains to be answered - will Read take the stand as a witness?

Read said June 13 she will do "Whatever the lawyers say I need to do." On Tuesday, Read was asked after court ended for the day if she has thought about taking the stand.

"I have. I'd like to fill in some holes and correct some lies, but it's up to the attorneys and they'll make the call probably at the 11th hour and I'm there or not there. I defer to them," Read said. "I'm an outspoken person and I've never not been been able to speak up for myself in my defense except when it matters the most. I've got to rely on them and their expertise and I'll defer to the attorneys."

Who is Karen Read?

Read, a Mansfield, Massachusetts woman, is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

She was dating O'Keefe at the time of his death, though previous witnesses have testified about a deteriorating relationship.

Read has pleaded not guilty in the case.