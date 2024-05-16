Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 13 begins with Colin Albert on witness stand

DEDHAM – The high-profile Karen Read murder trial resumes on Wednesday with cross-examination of Colin Albert, who the defense claims was one of the people would could have been involved in Boston police officer John O'Keefe's death.

O'Keefe's body was found January 29, 2022 on the lawn of 34 Fairview Road in Canton. The home was owned by retired Boston police officer Brian Albert at the time, though he has since sold it.

Prosecutors say Read hit and killed O'Keefe with her SUV following a night of drinking, leaving him to die in the snow. Defense attorneys Alan Jackson and David Yannetti have argued O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside Brian Albert's home and his body was dragged outside.

Colin Albert on the witness stand

Colin Albert, the nephew of Brian Albert, has been a key figure in the defense's third-party culprit defense. They say that Colin Albert and two other men could have been involved in a fight with O'Keefe inside the home.

Under direct questioning Wednesday, Colin Albert said he was drinking at Brian Albert's home the night of O'Keefe's death, but left around midnight when Allie McCabe picked him up. Colin Albert testified that he never saw John O'Keefe the night he died.

What's happened in the Karen Read case this week?

The week started with Brian Albert on the stand for cross-examination. He testified that Read and O'Keefe never entered his home the night he died. Defense attorneys also questioned Brian Albert on why he got rid of his cellphone the day before he was sent a preservation notice for his data.

Several people who were inside the Fairview Road home the night O'Keefe died also testified about what they saw and heard.

Allie McCabe broke down in tears on Wednesday describing harassment her family has faced during the case.

Who is Karen Read?

Karen Read is a 45-year-old Massachusetts woman who was dating O'Keefe at the time of his death.

Read is facing charges that include second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and claims she is the victim of an elaborate coverup involving law enforcement.