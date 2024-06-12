Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial resumes with Trooper Michael Proctor cross-examination

DEDHAM – Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor will be back on the stand for continued cross-examination on Wednesday in the the high-profile Karen Read murder trial. Proctor was the lead investigator in the case, and on his first day of testimony was forced to read derogatory messages he sent about Read to friends and fellow troopers.

You can watch testimony when it begins on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above.

Prosecutors say Read hit and killed her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in January 2022 and left him to die in the snow. Defense attorneys argue O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road.

Proctor's text messages were brought to light as part of a federal investigation into the handling of the case, though jurors cannot be told about that probe. On Monday, Proctor called the messages "unprofessional and regrettable."

Read's defense attorney Alan Jackson is handling cross-examination of Proctor, who remains on full duty but is currently under investigation by Massachusetts State Police for unspecified reasons.

Trooper Michael Proctor's text messages

Proctor's text messages were the main focus when he took the stand as a prosecution witness.

Among the messages Proctor read in court was one where he called Read "a whackjob [expletive]." In another message, Proctor said to a colleague, "She's gross. F--- her. B----."

When Proctor was searching Read's phone as part of the investigation, he texted his superiors "No nudes yet."

"These juvenile, unprofessional comments have zero impact on the facts and the evidence and the integrity of this investigation," Proctor testified Monday. "These are unprofessional comments, but they absolutely did not detract from the integrity of the investigation or the facts and evidence of it."

Read was asked about the messages while leaving court on Monday.

"I've done nothing wrong. He has," Read told WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex. "You might want to ask him how he feels hearing that read in open court. I am not ashamed or embarrassed."

Who is Karen Read?



Read is a 45-year-old woman from Mansfield, Massachusetts, who is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

She has pleaded not guilty to hitting and killing O'Keefe, and claims she is the victim of an elaborate coverup by people including law enforcement. According to testimony from previous witnesses, O'Keefe and Read had what was described as a deteriorating relationship.

What's the schedule for the Karen Read murder trial this week?

Judge Beverly Cannone has been attempting to hold full days of testimony as often as possible in order to speed up proceedings. Last week the judge told jurors she plans for them to be able to deliberate by the end of June.

Full days of testimony are planned this week for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. There was no court on Tuesday.

At least part of one day this week is likely to be spent with attorneys questioning potential defense witnesses without the jury present.