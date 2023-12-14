Watch CBS News
Local News

Large turnout expected at wake for fallen Waltham police officer Paul Tracey

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

Wake being held Thursday for fallen Waltham police officer Paul Tracey
Wake being held Thursday for fallen Waltham police officer Paul Tracey 00:49

WALTHAM – A large turnout is expected at the wake Thursday for veteran Waltham police officer Paul Tracey. He was hit and killed in a crash last week that also claimed the life of National Grid worker Roderick Jackson.

Tracey's wake is being held from 3-to-8 p.m. at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted in Waltham. His funeral will be held there Friday at 10 a.m.

Waltham Police are expecting significant traffic delays throughout the city on both days.

Roderick, a National Grid technician, will be remembered Saturday at a wake and funeral. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. in Cambridge with funeral services immediately after.

Peter Simon, the driver charged in the crash, is due back in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing in the case. Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team after the crash that Simon may have intentionally struck Tracey.

Waltham police are asking the public to check their cameras for any video of the crash, saying even a small detail could help in the investigation.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 11:07 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.