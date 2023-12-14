Large turnout expected at wake for fallen Waltham police officer Paul Tracey

WALTHAM – A large turnout is expected at the wake Thursday for veteran Waltham police officer Paul Tracey. He was hit and killed in a crash last week that also claimed the life of National Grid worker Roderick Jackson.

Tracey's wake is being held from 3-to-8 p.m. at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted in Waltham. His funeral will be held there Friday at 10 a.m.

Waltham Police are expecting significant traffic delays throughout the city on both days.

Roderick, a National Grid technician, will be remembered Saturday at a wake and funeral. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. in Cambridge with funeral services immediately after.

Peter Simon, the driver charged in the crash, is due back in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing in the case. Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team after the crash that Simon may have intentionally struck Tracey.

Waltham police are asking the public to check their cameras for any video of the crash, saying even a small detail could help in the investigation.