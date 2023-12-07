"Loved by everybody in the community": Family of fallen Waltham officer speaks outside court

WALTHAM - The family of the Waltham police officer hit and killed while on detail Monday night spoke outside court, remembering Paul Tracey as someone who was loved by all and thanking the community for their support.

"We just want to thank the Waltham community for the tremendous outpouring for our brother Paul," said Tracey's brother, Jim Tracey. "He was a tremendous husband, father, uncle and brother, and loved by everybody in the community."

Police said Tracey, 58, was working detail at a National Grid worksite on Totten Pond Road when he was struck and killed by 54-year-old Peter Simon. Also killed was 36-year-old National Grid worker Roderick Jackson. Tracey was a 28-year veteran of the Waltham Police Department.

"Anybody who knew him, his laughter, his compassion, it will be missed," said Jim Tracey.

Waltham Police Chief Kevin O'Connell said he and his fellow officers were in court for Simon's arraignment as a show of support for both Tracey's family and Jackson's family. He asked the community to support both.

"We work in here with those guys daily, we're here to protect them when we're on detail. Unfortunately, what happened yesterday, nobody saw it coming," said O'Connell.