Peter Simon, charged in crash that killed Waltham police officer and National Grid worker, due in court

WALTHAM – Peter Simon, the driver accused of killing Waltham police officer Paul Tracey and a National Grid worker before fleeing in a stolen cruiser, is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Investigators spent several hours Wednesday night at multiple scenes following the deadly crash.

Simon, 54, of Woodsville, New Hampshire is being charged with two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery.

Police said Simon tried to make a U-turn on Totten Pond Road when he hit an oncoming car. Simon allegedly then took off, hitting the 58-year-old Waltham police officer and three National Grid crew members.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Simon then allegedly fled on foot, stole a police cruiser at knifepoint, and crashed again less than a mile away before he was arrested.

The National Grid worker who was killed has not been identified. The worker is a 36-year-old man from Cambridge.

Simon is expected to face additional charges Thursday when he appears in Waltham District Court.

National Grid released a statement following the worker's death.

"At National Grid, safety is our first priority. Our thoughts are with the crew members, their families and loved ones," the company said.

Following Tracey's death, officers from around the state lined the procession route as his body was transported to the medical examiner's office in Boston.

Tracey was a father of two children who worked at the Waltham Police Department for 28 years.

"Paul Tracey served this great city with distinction," Waltham Police Chief Kevin O'Connell said. "He was a compassionate police officer, and always looked out for the underdog. He was an amazing husband, a loving father, and a friend to all."