I-Team: Waltham suspect has criminal past, history of mental illness struggles

BOSTON - The I-Team has learned the suspect in a Waltham crash that killed a police officer and National Grid worker has a long history of struggles with mental illness and a criminal past that spans decades.

Fifteen years ago, Peter Simon was involved in a serious crash in Keene, New Hampshire that is eerily similar to Wednesday's double fatal crash where Simon now faces a host of charges.

Michael Hulser, Simon's former attorney in the New Hampshire case, said it certainly appears similar, telling the I-Team, "I think he crossed a yellow line in a pickup truck. Also similar, he crossed a yellow line, police saw him and started chasing him. He has anxiety, the anxiety took over and he fled and hit a poor person on the roadway. That person, I must say, actually forgave him."

In the New Hampshire case, Simon pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and spent five years in a locked psychiatric hospital. He was later released.

In addition to his mental health issues, the I-Team has learned Simon also struggles with substance use disorder and anxiety. He has been arrested a number of times in multiple states including Arizona, Kansas, Colorado and New Hampshire. Simon has also spent a number of years in jails and prisons.

"At one point it was half his life, now I think it's less that half because he's been pretty good the last couple of years," said Phillip Cannella, Simon's stepfather. He said his wife spoke to Simon just a few days ago. "He sounded good. I feel that if this incident is true, which it seems to be, that he should be incarcerated and remain there and get help that he needs. My wife and I are fully for him getting help and being incarcerated."