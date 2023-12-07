Watch CBS News
I-Team

I-Team: Waltham suspect has criminal past, history of mental illness struggles

By Cheryl Fiandaca

/ CBS Boston

I-Team: Waltham suspect has criminal past, history of mental illness struggles
I-Team: Waltham suspect has criminal past, history of mental illness struggles 02:28

BOSTON - The I-Team has learned the suspect in a Waltham crash that killed a police officer and National Grid worker has a long history of struggles with mental illness and a criminal past that spans decades.

Fifteen years ago, Peter Simon was involved in a serious crash in Keene, New Hampshire that is eerily similar to Wednesday's double fatal crash where Simon now faces a host of charges.

Michael Hulser, Simon's former attorney in the New Hampshire case, said it certainly appears similar, telling the I-Team, "I think he crossed a yellow line in a pickup truck. Also similar, he crossed a yellow line, police saw him and started chasing him. He has anxiety, the anxiety took over and he fled and hit a poor person on the roadway. That person, I must say, actually forgave him."

In the New Hampshire case, Simon pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and spent five years in a locked psychiatric hospital. He was later released.

In addition to his mental health issues, the I-Team has learned Simon also struggles with substance use disorder and anxiety. He has been arrested a number of times in multiple states including Arizona, Kansas, Colorado and New Hampshire. Simon has also spent a number of years in jails and prisons.

"At one point it was half his life, now I think it's less that half because he's been pretty good the last couple of years," said Phillip Cannella, Simon's stepfather. He said his wife spoke to Simon just a few days ago. "He sounded good. I feel that if this incident is true, which it seems to be, that he should be incarcerated and remain there and get help that he needs. My wife and I are fully for him getting help and being incarcerated."

Cheryl Fiandaca
fiandaca628.jpg

Cheryl Fiandaca is the chief investigative reporter for the I-Team at WBZ-TV.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 5:20 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.