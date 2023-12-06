Police officer, 3 National Grid workers struck by vehicle in Waltham

Totten Pond Road shut down in Waltham after crash

WALTHAM – A Waltham police officer and three National Grid workers were injured when they were struck by a vehicle on Totten Pond Road in Waltham Wednesday afternoon.

The driver who crashed then stole a Waltham police cruiser and fled, Massachusetts State Police said. The stolen cruiser crashed into another vehicle on Winter Street. The suspect was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, State Police said.

National Grid said at least three workers were transferred to a local hospital. At least one employee suffered serious injuries.

Three National Grid workers were injured in a crash on Totten Pond Road in Waltham CBS Boston

Video from the scene shows a pickup truck appears to have crashed near the National Grid truck.

"Our thoughts are with the crew members, their families and loved ones," National Grid said in a statement.

Stolen Waltham police cruiser crashed on Winter Street CBS Boston

Waltham police said the on and off ramps for Route 128 at Winter Street/Totten Pond Road will be shut down until further notice.

The Middlesex County District Attorney and State Police are investigating. No other information has been released.