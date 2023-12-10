Funeral services announced for Waltham police officer Paul Tracey

WALTHAM – Funeral services for Waltham police officer Paul Tracey will be held this week after he was killed in a crash that also claimed the life of National Grid worker Roderick Jackson.

A wake is planned for Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted in Waltham.

Funeral services will be held Friday at the same location at 10 a.m.

Tracey will be laid to rest at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham.

The veteran police officer was working a traffic detail on Totten Pond Road in Waltham when police said Peter Simon of New Hampshire slammed into him and the National Grid crew.

Tracey and Jackson were both killed.

Following the crash, a judge ordered Simon held on a list of charges that includes two counts of manslaughter.