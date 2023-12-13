Police seek witnesses, video in crash that killed Waltham police officer, National Grid employee

WALTHAM - Waltham and State Police are seeking witnesses in the crash that killed Officer Paul Tracey and National Grid employee Roderick Jackson Jr. last week. The crash happened at a worksite in the area of 166 Totten Pond Road on Wednesday, December 6 at about 4:15 p.m.

Peter Simon, 54, is charged with two counts of manslaughter in the crash. I-Team sources tell WBZ police are investigating the possibility the crash was intentional.

Investigators want to talk to anyone who drove through the area just before the crash or anyone who saw or heard anything that day that could be related.

Three National Grid workers were injured in a crash on Totten Pond Road in Waltham CBS Boston

"Even if you think it may not be of value, trained investigators may find evidentiary value in what appear to be the most minor of details and would like to hear from you," Waltham police said.

Police are also looking for anyone with cellphone or home security video.

Police said Simon tried to make a U-turn on Totten Pond Road when he hit another car. Simon allegedly then took off, hitting the 58-year-old Waltham police officer and three National Grid crew members.

Simon then allegedly stole a police cruiser at knifepoint before leading police on a chase. Police say he crashed less than a mile away before he was arrested.