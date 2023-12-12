Funeral services announced for Roderick Jackson, National Grid worker killed in Waltham crash

WALTHAM – Funeral services have been announced for Roderick Jackson, the National Grid technician killed last week in a crash that also claimed the life of a Waltham police officer.

Jackson's family is inviting the public to pay their respects at Saint Paul AME in Cambridge.

Visitation is Saturday from 9-11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

Jackson and veteran Waltham police officer Paul Tracey were killed when a driver slammed into a National Grid site. Tracey was working a traffic detail at the time of the crash.

The driver, Peter Simon, is being held on several charges following the crash.