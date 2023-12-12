Funeral services announced for Roderick Jackson, National Grid worker killed in Waltham crash
WALTHAM – Funeral services have been announced for Roderick Jackson, the National Grid technician killed last week in a crash that also claimed the life of a Waltham police officer.
Jackson's family is inviting the public to pay their respects at Saint Paul AME in Cambridge.
Visitation is Saturday from 9-11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Jackson and veteran Waltham police officer Paul Tracey were killed when a driver slammed into a National Grid site. Tracey was working a traffic detail at the time of the crash.
The driver, Peter Simon, is being held on several charges following the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.