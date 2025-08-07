Proposed 2026 ballot questions in Massachusetts include voter ID law, MBTA zoning repeal and more

More than 40 proposed ballot questions in Massachusetts cleared an initial deadline on Wednesday evening to potentially appear before voters in the 2026 general election.

The initiative petitions cover a wide range of topics, including voter identification requirements and same-day registration on Election Day, a repeal of the MBTA Communities Law, tax cuts and self-driving cars.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell will decide by Sept. 3 which petitions meet constitutional requirements for certification. After that, supporters will need to gather tens of thousands of signatures if they want their initiative to make the 2026 ballot.

In 2024, Massachusetts voters approved ballot questions to audit the Legislature, eliminate the MCAS graduation requirement and allow rideshare drivers to unionize.

Here's a look at some of the proposals that could end up on the 2026 ballot.

Voter ID law

Wilmington Republican Town Committee chair Jeff Cohen submitted two petitions concerning a voter ID law in Massachusetts. Both say voters must either show identification to a poll worker or include a copy of their ID in an envelope with their mail-in ballot.

Current Massachusetts law states that residents may need to show identification if they're voting for the first time in the state or if they've been on the inactive voter list.

Same-day registration

In another initiative about voting, Secretary of State Bill Galvin is proposing to make it legal for people to register to vote on Election Day.

Several states currently allow same-day registration, but anyone looking to cast a ballot in Massachusetts must register 10 days before any election.

MBTA zoning law repeal

"An Act to Repeal MBTA Zoning" would call on voters to overturn the controversial MBTA Communities Law. The law requires cities and towns served by the MBTA to allow for more multi-family housing, but some have pushed back against what they say is a one-size-fits-all approach.

The highest court in the state earlier this year ruled that the law is constitutional.

Self-driving vehicles

Self-driving cars have become a hot issue in Massachusetts this year as Waymo explores bringing its robot taxis to the Boston area.

A proposed ballot question would require autonomous vehicles to have a physically present "human safety operator" who could take the wheel if necessary.

Ending lawmaker stipends

Another initiative would end the practice of stipends for legislative leaders on Beacon Hill. The State House News Service reported earlier this year that committee chairs can make more than $22,000 a year in stipends on top of their $82,000 base salary, and leadership posts can be even more lucrative.

Repealing the gas tax

The gas tax in Massachusetts is 24 cents a gallon, and it helps fund transportation projects in the state. A proposal that made Wednesday's deadline calls for slashing the tax to 5 cents per gallon until 2036, and then eliminating it altogether.

Sporting goods sales tax

A proposal backed by Mass Audubon would put half the revenue generated from the sales tax on sporting goods, recreational vehicles and golf courses toward natural resource conservation. The organization estimates that by redirecting this money, the state could invest $100 million on nature and climate initiatives without raising taxes.

You can find the full list of ballot initiatives here.