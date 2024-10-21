What to know about Massachusetts Question 1. State auditors weigh in

BOSTON - Two state auditors weigh in on everything to know about Massachusetts Question 1 ahead of Election Day on November 5.

Massachusetts Question 1

Question 1 would expand a state auditors ability to audit the legislature itself, like how and when they spend money and the process in which department appointment, legislative rules and procedures are set.

"Those audits become matter of public record and allow for tax payers to have insight into how legislators are spending our tax dollars," says Massachusetts State Auditor Diana Dizoglio.

The change would be a departure from the position's current authority which only monitors government entities and contractors like State Police or the MBTA for proper performance and use of funds.

"We are working hard to ensure that our state government, mainly our state legislature which is frequently ranked as least transparent state legislature in the nation. That they are subject to regular state audits by the auditor," Dizoglio says.

The only way for legislature to be currently audited is if they agree to it. Dizoglio released an audit on Monday that says the legislature is missing critical information about spending, something that would have to be included if Question 1 passes.

"We conduct these audits so we can shine a light in a dark areas of state government and make sure taxpayers have access to how our government is spending our taxpayer dollars," says Dizoglio.

Interrupt legislative process

Former State Auditor Suzanne Bump thinks people should be voting no. She is concerned that the change is unconstitutional.

"This is pure politics. It's a shame," Former Massachusetts State Auditor, Suzanne Bump "And there are several concerns for naysayers including that the is the state audit is involved with the legislative process it could slow the passage of important bills."

Bump says the change could interrupt the legislative process by sidelining lawmakers tasked with homework from the auditors office.

"Of course they're going to drag their feet and they're not gonna be cooperative that's just human nature," says Bump.

If Question 1 passes on November 5 it will head to the courts. For more information about Question 1 and Massachusetts' other ballot questions click here.