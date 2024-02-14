Milton residents turn out for controversial MBTA Communities Act vote

Milton residents vote on whether to comply with MBTA Communities Act

Milton residents vote on whether to comply with MBTA Communities Act

Milton residents vote on whether to comply with MBTA Communities Act

MILTON - A town wide ballot vote is underway in Milton to decide whether the town plans to comply with the state's MBTA Communities Act.

The law requires cities and towns near rapid transit stops to zone for multi-family housing.

"It's brought people apart because there's a lot of emotion with voting, of course," Carol Wells told WBZ-TV after casting her ballot.

The issue has residents in Milton divided.

"More housing could actually help the economy. The prices of housing are so high right now," voter Diane Barry said.

Braintree and Newton saw similar opposition to the MBTA Communities Act but reached a compromise with the state. Governor Healey previously said the state would withhold funding from cities and towns that choose not to comply.

Longtime Milton resident Steven Carr explains why he voted against the plan.

"I think housing for more people is wonderful," Carr said. "I think we should be able to make our own decisions about where people live and as a community - decide those things."

Another resident argued that the trolley that runs through Mattapan and Milton shouldn't be considered "rapid" transit. Wells fears what bringing many more apartments and condominiums to the area that's dominated by single family homes.

"It impacts the infrastructure. Schools, the roads, use of facilities," Wells explained.

Others told WBZ-TV that it's time for Milton to plan for the future.

"Ultimately if we say yes, we're going to have a more diverse housing stock here," Milton Select Board member Ben Zoll said. "Young families, seniors looking to downsize - they'll have options if they want to stay in town."

If Milton votes against the MBTA Communities Act, the state could move to sue the town. Polls are open until 8 p.m.