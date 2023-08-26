Billerica teen working to get same day voter registration question on ballot

BILLERICA - While most students check out during summer break, Daniel Darris-O'Connor dials in. He has been working overtime to get a ballot question drafted and submitted in time to be considered for the general election in 2024.

The rising Junior at Billerica Memorial High School wants to see same day voter registration become legal in Massachusetts and he thinks putting it in front of voters by way of a ballot question is the way to do it.

At 16-years-old, Darris-O'Connor will not be eligible to vote by next November but is focused on expanding the right to vote to others. "Massachusetts prides itself as this progressive, forward-thinking state," he said. "But when you look at our election laws and how we look at voter accessibility we lack behind dozens of other states."

Current state law requires voters to register at least 20 days before an election to be eligible to vote. Darris-O'Connor said that often leaves thousands of people unable to vote who others wise would.

His proposal was submitted to the Attorney General for approval. If approved, Darris-O'Connor has weeks to gather 75,000 signatures. Once those signatures are validated, his question would be printed on the ballot.

"I am very optimistic," he said. "We have had support throughout the state to help gather signatures. That number is growing by the day."