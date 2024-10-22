Should students have to pass the MCAS to graduate? A look at Ballot Question 2 in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, which would eliminate the MCAS requirement for graduation, is dividing teachers, parents, and elected officials as they disagree on what's best for Massachusetts students.

Some say MCAS ensures equal education

"It's really unfortunate that this is the policy that we're discussing," said former Cambridge School Committee Vice Chairperson Manikka Bowman.

Tenth-graders must pass the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) - the state's standardized test - to graduate high school. Question 2 on the November 5 ballot asks if that requirement should be eliminated.

For Bowman, who is also a parent, the answer is simple: "Having a standardization really helps with ensuring that our kids - no matter what school district that they're in - have the same quality of education."

Bowman hopes voters choose to keep the test as a graduation requirement, saying removing it doesn't solve the state's biggest education problem - students falling through the cracks.

"Let's make sure that the kids that need help get the help that they deserve instead of lowering the standard for all students across the Commonwealth," Bowman said.

Others say MCAS shortchanges students

Teachers say the test is only a snapshot of a student's achievements.

"It is the students being held accountable for a one-time metric," said Massachusetts Teachers Association Vice President Deb McCarthy. She taught for 25 years and said she tailored her curriculum to various learning styles. She said the MCAS doesn't do the same and shouldn't decide if a student receives a diploma.

"It's not a good assessment of what our learners' diversity of intelligence actually are. Unfortunately, the MCAS is a one-size, high-stakes metric," McCarthy said.

What happens if students fail the MCAS?

"No one likes high-stakes tests, but the MCAS is not a high-stakes test," said Boston Schools Fund CEO Williams Austin.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, roughly 99% of students pass the exam. If they don't pass, there are options.

"Kids can take it up to five times; there's alternative MCASes for students; there's an appeals process... We want everyone to pass," Austin said. He and dozens of elected officials - including Governor Maura Healey - are advocating for a "no" vote on Question 2.

No matter where this vote lands, students will still take the MCAS. It's just a question of if they will need to pass it to graduate.