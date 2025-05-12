Waymo, the self-driving robotaxi service, is checking out Boston streets and Massachusetts highways

Waymo, the ride-hailing service that uses self-driving robotaxis, will soon have its cars explore Boston streets and Massachusetts highways. But at least for now, humans will be behind the wheel.

A Waymo spokesperson tells WBZ-TV that the "road trip to Boston" is scheduled for later this month.

"We'll begin with manual driving in a range of neighborhoods, from Mission Hill and East Boston to Cambridge, Somerville, and Southie," the company said in a statement. "Folks will also see our vehicles on I-90 and I-93."

Waymo in Boston

Waymo currently offers fully autonomous rides in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix and Austin, Texas. The company was just featured on CBS Sunday Morning as it plans to expand to a dozen more cities.

Waymo says before it starts operating in a new city, "we first map the territory with incredible detail, from lane markers to stop signs to curbs and crosswalks." There are 29 cameras that give the system a 360-degree view around the car.

One Reddit user commented that Boston is "the final boss as far as self driving is concerned." Boston traffic is consistently rated as some of the worst in the country, and urban legend claims the winding city streets are really just paved-over cow paths.

"Like other visitors to Boston, we can't wait to take in the sights, immerse ourselves in the city's distinct driving culture, and meet with locals," Waymo says. "We're also committed to being good neighbors while we're in town - we collaborate closely with the communities and policymakers across all the cities where we drive."

Self-driving cars

Back in 2016, former Gov. Charlie Baker and then-Boston Mayor Marty Walsh laid the groundwork for testing self-driving cars.

Any company that wants to put self-driving cars on the road needs to get the green light from MassDOT. The agency requires applicants to document "prior testing experience, a safety assessment, training and operations protocols, and a first responder interaction plan," according to the MassDOT website.

Waymo has informed MassDOT that it's making a preliminary assessment in the state.

"MassDOT's highest priority remains the safety of all road users," the agency said in a statement. "MassDOT maintains a strong interest in the evolving landscape of transportation innovation, and we continue to monitor developments involving automated vehicle technologies across the Commonwealth."