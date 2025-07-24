Protest planned against Waymo in Boston as city council holds hearing on self-driving cars

A protest is planned against Waymo outside Boston's City Hall today as lawmakers consider the impacts of driverless cars on city streets.

A Boston City Council committee is holding a hearing at 10 a.m. "to evaluate autonomous vehicle operations in Boston," and members of the public are invited to weigh in.

After the hearing, labor unions representing Uber and Lyft drivers, delivery drivers, transportation workers and truck drivers will rally outside City Hall "to hold Waymo and other autonomous vehicle companies accountable," organizers say.

Waymo has been testing its self-driving robotaxis around Boston, but with humans behind the wheel. The company said it is exploring a range of areas, including Mission Hill, East Boston, Cambridge, Somerville and South Boston. Waymo cars have also been scouting the Mass Pike and I-93.

Waymo already offers driverless rides in major cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix and Austin, Texas. The company said on CBS Sunday Morning in May that it plans to expand to a dozen more cities.

The prospect of robocars navigating Boston's notoriously bad traffic and winding streets has been a divisive issue. Uber and Lyft drivers have expressed concerns that it could take away their jobs, and also raised safety concerns.

Waymo previously said in a statement to WBZ-TV that it's focused on safety and community engagement.

"Waymo is on a mission to be the world's most trusted driver, making it safer, more accessible, and more sustainable to get around," the company said. "We strive to be good neighbors in the cities where we operate, and be a positive presence in Boston."