Watch Live: Karen Read trial resumes with testimony about evidence processing

The high-profile Karen Read trial is back in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts on Thursday for a 16th day of witness testimony. The day is set to begin with a Massachusetts State Police forensic scientist back on the stand for cross-examination about evidence processing.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston when it begins at 9 a.m. by clicking on the video player above.

Maureen Hartnett of the Massachusetts State Police crime scene lab examined Read's Lexus SUV and other evidence in the Canton Police Department garage after John O'Keefe's death took the stand on Wednesday. She was being cross-examined by defense attorney Bob Alessi when court ended for the day, and is returning to the stand on Thursday.

Read is accused of hitting and killing O'Keefe, a Boston police officer who she was dating, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside Brian's home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton in January 2022. Defense attorneys say O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside the home, then dragged outside and left in the yard.

Karen Read trial latest

Hartnett testified Wednesday about damage to Read's SUV, glass found on the bumper, an apparent hair she found, and other evidence she documented.

Earlier Wednesday, O'Keefe's teenage niece testified about O'Keefe and Read's deteriorating relationship in the months leading up to his death.

Read told reporters last week the prosecution is nearing the end of its case, though it is unclear how many witnesses they have left before the defense takes over because attorneys for both sides are under a gag order.

Read, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Read's first trial ended with a mistrial due to hung jury in 2024.