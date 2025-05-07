Watch Live: Karen Read trial ahead of schedule as testimony continues for 11th day

The high-profile Karen Read case is back in a Massachusetts courtroom for an 11th day of witness testimony as the judge says proceedings are slightly ahead of schedule. A Massachusetts State Police trooper who uncovered evidence in the area where John O'Keefe's body was found, was the first to take the stand.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above.

Read is facing trial for a second time on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Her first trial in 2024 ended with a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Prosecutors say Read hit and killed Boston police officer John O'Keefe, who she was dating at the time, with her SUV and left him to die in the snow during a blizzard in January 2022. Read's defense argues that she is being framed by several people, including law enforcement. They claim that O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside 34 Fairview Road, the home owned by Brian Albert.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan has been handling direct questioning while Alan Jackson performs the majority of cross-examination for the defense.

Michael Proctor's reports

David Yanetti handled cross-examination for the defense. He asked Keefe about his relationship with Michael Proctor, the lead investigator who was later fired for his conduct in Read's case.

Yannetti handed Keefe a report from an interview Proctor and Keefe conducted with Sarah Levinson, who was at a party for several hours inside 34 Fairview Road on the night in question. Levinson was not interviewed until October 2022.

"I did not have any input on how he wrote this report," Keefe said.

Yannetti asked about surveillance video that was obtained from C.F. McCarthy's, a bar in Canton.

"It was Michael Proctor who did the analysis, correct?

Keefe said he only obtained the video, he did not do any analysis. Keefe said it was Proctor who did the report.

Keefe attended O'Keefe's autopsy on January 31, 2022, conducted at the medical examiner's office in Sandwich.

Yannetti asked if there was anything that prevented him from giving the examiner any input as the autopsy was done.

"We don't give input, we give the facts as we know in the case," Keefe said.

Karen Read trial taillight evidence

Massachusetts State Police trooper Connor Keefe was the first on the stand Wednesday.

Keefe was at 34 Fairview Road in Canton in the evening hours of January 29, 2022. The Massachusetts State Police evidence team responded just before 6 p.m. to search for evidence. Keefe did not directly search, but was processing evidence.

State police were searching for items including taillight pieces and O'Keefe's missing shoe.

Keefe held up pieces of red taillight and the shoe for jurors shortly after taking the stand.

Karen Read trial latest

Several witnesses took the stand on Tuesday. Retired Canton Police Lt. Paul Gallagher completed his testimony about how evidence was collected. Next, meteorologist Robert Gilman took the stand to testify about the weather conditions on the night of O'Keefe's death.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino was on the stand as angry voicemails Karen Read left O'Keefe on the night in question were played.

Canton Police Lt. Charles Rae testified Tuesday about the condition of Read's Lexus SUV on January 29, 2022.

Massachusetts State Police Lt. Kevin O'Hara was the final witness of the day, talking about his team's search for evidence hours after O'Keefe's body was found.

Judge Beverly Cannone said as she dismissed jurors for the day Tuesday that the trial is slightly ahead of schedule.