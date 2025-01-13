Judge in Karen Read case to allow dog bite testimony at 2nd trial

DEDHAM - Judge Beverly Cannone will allow a defense expert witness to testify that she believes John O'Keefe was attacked by a dog in Karen Read's second trial.

Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan had moved to exclude the testimony of Dr. Marie Russell. Russell had testified in Read's first trial on behalf of the defense. She told jurors she believed that the injuries to victim John O'Keefe's right arm were not from a car, but a dog attack.

Prosecutors' motion to exclude her from trial led to a two-day extensive hearing to test her credibility.

"Close question"

In a filing on Monday, Judge Cannone said it was a "close question" of whether Dr. Russell's testimony meets the legal standards necessary for an expert witness.

Dr. Russell is a "qualified expert" on the topic of dog bite wounds, Cannone wrote. Cannone did not signal that she will limit Dr. Russell's testimony in any way, and instead said the Commonwealth can question her credibility and information on cross examination at trial.

Who is Karen Read?

Read, 44, was living in Mansfield when she was accused of hitting O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow after a night of heavy drinking back in January of 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Read's first trial ended in a mistrial. Her second trial is scheduled for April 1, 2025.

Prosecutors have moved to exclude more expert witnesses from the defense, including a forensic phone analyst. More hearings on these pre-trial issues are expected in the coming months. Read will be in court for her next hearing on January 31.