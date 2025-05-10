Karen Read protesters' buffer zone is valid but lower court should revisit ruling, appeals judges say

A panel of appeals judges have vacated, but not reversed, an order finding that the Karen Read trial buffer zone for protesters is valid and constitutional.

The appeals court is now sending the case back to district court to revisit the buffer zone to see if the rules an be tailored in a way that allows peaceful protests.

Appeals court: Buffer zone should be revisited

A group of "Free Karen Read" supporters sued Judge Beverly Cannone and the State Police in federal court in April, arguing that a court-ordered buffer zone violates their First Amendment free speech rights. A federal court ruled against them, saying the buffer zone did not violate their rights.

The federal judge sided with the court, meaning protesters will have to stay hundreds of feet from the courthouse. In the ruling, the judge said the buffer zone is "content neutral, narrowly tailored to serve a significant government interest and leaves open ample channels for communication."

The group of "Free Karen Read" supporters then appealed the decision. In their appeal, they said they aren't challenging the ban on protest on courthouse property. They also said they don't plan to demonstrate on the pathways where trial participants enter and exit. They seek to demonstrate on public sidewalks that are "quintessential public forums for free speech."

The appeals court said since the "Free Karen Read" supporters clarified their view, the denial of an injunction against the buffer zone should be revisited.

Who is Karen Read?

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV outside the home of his fellow police officer in Canton back in January 2022 and leaving him to die in the snow, where his body was found hours later. Read's attorneys claim she is the victim of an elaborate coverup and that O'Keefe may have been killed inside the home during a fight and his body later dumped in the snow outside.

Read's first trial ended in a hung jury. Her second trial is now underway.