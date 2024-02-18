Watch CBS News
Crime

Developing: 2 officers, 1 paramedic killed in Burnsville, Minnesota, source says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Two police officers and a paramedic were killed in Burnsville Sunday morning, a source tells WCCO. 

Dakota County dispatch said earlier authorities were responding to an "incident with weapons" in the area.

County dispatch provided few other details, but there was a significant law enforcement presence on the 12000 block of 33rd Avenue. A WCCO crew saw fire trucks, ambulances, police and SWAT vehicles at the scene.

raw-burnsville-police-scene-021824.jpg
WCCO

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara on social media asked that people "keep [the] Burnsville Police [Department] in your prayers."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also responded to the killings on social media.

"They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community," she said. "John and I praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning."

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 9:29 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.