Live updates from Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction at Gillette Stadium

Live updates from Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction at Gillette Stadiumget the free app
FOXBORO – The greatest quarterback of all time is back at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night as Tom Brady is inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame during a sold out, star-studded event.
Brady is becoming the 35th person inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, but he is the first one celebrated with a ceremony inside Gillette Stadium. Normally, there is a four-year waiting period for players to be inducted, but obviously Brady was worth making the exception for.
The team said it chose the 12th day of the sixth month of the year to honor Brady's jersey No. 12 and the six Super Bowl titles that he brought to the Patriots.
Patriots season ticket holders had first crack at entry to the event. Once on sale to the general public, the remaining tickets sold out within minutes.
According to the Patriots, the event is scheduled for 7-9:30 p.m. You can follow along with CBS News Boston for real-time updates below.
Jon Bon Jovi on hand for ceremony
The red carpet arrival show is being played on the video screens inside the stadium as fans are arriving at their seats.
Among those getting a loud round of applause upon arriving were Jon Bon Jovi, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, and new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.
The "Brady Four" arrive
Dave Portnoy, John Feitelberg, Hank Lockwood, and Paul Gulczynski from Barstool Sports are among the guests in attendance Wednesday night.
All four were arrested in 2015 at NFL headquarters for protesting Brady's 4-game DeflateGate suspension.
The so-called "Brady Four" walked the red carpet dressed the same as they were the day of their arrest.
Tom Brady, Robert Kraft walk red carpet
The guest of honor has arrived at Gillette Stadium.
Tom Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft are among the stars walking the red carpet ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremony.
Gov. Maura Healey declares "Tom Brady Day" in Massachusetts
Gov. Maura Healey declared Wednesday to be "Tom Brady Day" in Massachusetts.
In a proclamation, Healey praised Brady's "strength, dedication, and determination as an athlete."
"Whereas, Tom Brady's induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame proves he is truly the G.O.A.T.," Healey wrote.
Tom Brady's Hall of Fame resume
Tom Brady's unmatched career includes six Super Bowl wins with New England and one in Tampa Bay.
Brady holds many franchise records, including most regular season wins, passing yards, touchdowns, yards per game, and more.
He also holds NFL records for most Super Bowl wins, most Super Bowl MVPs, and a host of postseason records.
Who is in the Patriots Hall of Fame?
Wednesday night, Tom Brady becomes the 35th person enshrined at the Patriots Hall of Fame, joining a group that includes six players who are also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.
Here is a complete list of everyone in the Patriots Hall of Fame.
What will happen during the ceremony?
There are expected to be familiar faces on hand for the event. Hundreds of Brady's former Patriots teammates are in attendance for the event, and many will be speaking.
Mike Tirico of NBC will serve as host for the ceremony and comedian Bill Burr is among the entertainers on hand.
Guests are arriving at Gillette Stadium during a red carpet special ahead of the ceremony.
"Brady will be joined by family and friends in a ceremony that will feature tales from former teammates and coaches from Brady's storied 20-year career in New England," the team told fans who bought tickets. "The first-of-its-kind event to celebrate a once-in-a-lifetime career will also feature special guest appearances, musical acts, fireworks and more."
What Tom Brady said about Gillette Stadium return
Wednesday won't be the first time Tom Brady has been back at Gillette Stadium since he retired.
Last September, Brady was honored at halftime of the team's season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That was when Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Brady's upcoming induction.
"A surreal day. It's tough to put into words [how] this entire region has been a part of my life. All the incredible memories I have," Brady said after the ceremony. "Very special day for my family, myself, and for a lot of people for a lot of reasons. I'm happy we got to be back here and celebrate something really special."