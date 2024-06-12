Jay-Z performs "Public Service Announcement" as Tom Brady enters Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony

FOXBORO – The Patriots promised a star-studded event as Tom Brady is inducted to the team's Hall of Fame, and they delivered when rap icon Jay-Z took the stage Wednesday night.

Jay-Z, whose birth name is Shawn Carter, performed his song "Public Service Announcement" for the sold-out crowd at Gillette Stadium.

For years, Brady would run onto the field during pregame while the song, with the lyrics "allow me to reintroduce myself," was blaring on the Gillette Stadium speakers.

After each run to the opposite end zone, Brady would pump his fist and unleash a signature "Let's go!"

Brady was asked about the song choice during a 2014, as transcribed by MassLive.com. The quarterback said it has been his song choice for "a long time." When asked what it was about the song that he likes, he said "I'm a big fan of [Jay-Z]."

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is also a fan of the rapper. Jay-Z and Kraft have attended events in the past, and worked together to form a criminal justice reform organization.

In 2022, Jay-Z sat in Kraft's Gillette Stadium box during a game against the Buffalo Bills.

Earlier this offseason, Brady and Jay-Z attended a breakfast with several recently drafted players, including quarterback Drake Maye, who was selected No. 3 by New England.

"I'll always cherish the opportunity to talk to these young men who are about to start a monumental chapter of their lives," Brady wrote on social media following the event. "I would never be in the place I am today without the incredible people and mentors that came into my life at the right time and at the right place."