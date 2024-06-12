Patriots retire Tom Brady's No. 12, to unveil statue during upcoming season

FOXBORO – No one will ever wear jersey No. 12 for the New England Patriots again. The team made that official on Wednesday as they announced during Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction that they are retiring his iconic jersey number.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also announced that the team will unveil a 12-foot statue of Brady outside the Patriots Hall of Fame during the upcoming season. It is the first statue the team has ever commissioned.

"The No. 12 is officially retired," Kraft declared.

Brady then took the stage to receive his red jacket.

"It's hard for me to properly express my gratitude and my appreciation for how my time here has impacted my life," Brady said.

Tom Brady's No. 12

Brady wore No. 12 from the time he was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

During his 20 years in New England, Brady cemented himself as the greatest player in franchise history, and the greatest quarterback to ever play the game in the eyes of most around the NFL.

With the Patriots, Brady racked up 74,571 passing yards and 541 touchdowns while leading New England to six Super Bowl victories.

After departing for Tampa Bay in 2020, Brady added 14,643 yards, 108 passing touchdowns, and another Super Bowl win to his resume.

When is Tom Brady eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Overall during his illustrious career, Brady was named to 15 Pro Bowls, was First-Team All-Pro three times, and won MVP three times.

No Patriots player has worn Brady's No. 12 since he departed in free agency.

Brady is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.