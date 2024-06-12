Governor declares June 12 to be "Tom Brady Day" in Massachusetts

What to expect at Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Wednesday evening

BOSTON - Happy Tom Brady Day, Massachusetts. Gov. Maura Healey is officially declaring June 12, the day TB12 gets inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, as the date to honor "the G.O.A.T."

Brady spent 20 seasons playing for the Patriots in Foxboro, Massachusetts and took part in several duck boat parades through the streets of Boston to celebrate Super Bowl victories. The 6/12 date reflects the six championships Brady won with New England and his No. 12 jersey.

"Massachusetts celebrates Tom Brady for his profound dedication to the sport of football, making countless memories while inspiring millions across the country," Healey said, adding that she will "urge all residents of the Commonwealth to take cognizance of this event and participate fittingly in its observance."

Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame event

The June 12 ceremony inside Gillette Stadium is the first of its kind for a Patriots Hall of Fame inductee. The event is expected to feature "hundreds" of Brady's former teammates and coaches, musical acts and fireworks, as well as some "surprise guests."

The 7 p.m. ceremony is available to watch on Patriots.com. You can also follow WBZ.com for live updates from inside the stadium.

Tom Brady Day proclamation

Read Healey's full proclamation below:

Whereas, Tom Brady's outstanding career in the NFL included 20 seasons with the New England Patriots; and

Whereas, Tom Brady's 7 Super Bowl Championship victories, including 6 as a Patriot, 17 division titles, and 649 career touchdown passes have proven his strength, dedication, and determination as an athlete; and

Whereas, Tom Brady's 135 wins and 304 touchdowns at Gillette Stadium, are the most made by any player at a single stadium in NFL history; and

Whereas, Massachusetts celebrates Tom Brady for his profound dedication to the sport of football, making countless memories while inspiring millions across the country; and

Wheras, Tom Brady's induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame proves he is truly the G.O.A.T.,

Now, Therefore, I, Maura T. Healey, Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, do hereby proclaim June 12th, 2024, to be TOM BRADY DAY

And urge all residents of the Commonwealth to take cognizance of this event and participate fittingly in its observance.