Tom Brady rings in new season, starts a new tradition atop Gillette Stadium Lighthouse

FOXBORO -- Before the Patriots honored Tom Brady at halftime of their Week 1 clash against the Eagles, the team had the future Hall of Famer start a new tradition at Gillette Stadium.

Who better to break in the giant new lighthouse in the stadium's north end zone than the guy who brought six Super Bowl titles to New England?

Ahead of Sunday's game, Brady went atop the 22-story lighthouse and rang in the new season as the first "Keeper of the Light."

The first Keeper of the Light in @GilletteStadium history is… @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/k3WZqgzQpO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 10, 2023

Not a bad way to start a new year for the Patriots. Not even a little rain could put a damper on the festivities.

Now we'll see if all that good mojo from Brady carries over into the game, and what the team has in store for Brady at halftime.

Be sure to catch Sunday's ceremony honoring Tom Brady in its entirety on Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38 after Sunday's Patriots-Eagles game!