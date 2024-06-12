A look at Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame resume

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady will take his place in the Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday night, further cementing his legacy in New England.

Brady is the best to ever put on a Patriots uniform, and arguably the greatest to ever play the game of football. He won a lot of football games over his 20 years in New England, and continued that trend in his final three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He'll take his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in a few years, but first, he'll take his spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro.

After setting a number of NFL and Patriots team records, not to mention hanging those six Super Bowl banners that grace Gillette Stadium, the Patriots are going to need a lot of space to feature the quarterback's many records and accolades from his New England career. Heck, they should probably just give the guy his own wing in the Hall of Fame.

Here's a look back at all of Brady's accomplishments, both with the Patriots and in NFL history.

Patriots team records held by Tom Brady

Most regular season wins: 219

Most passing yards: 74,571

Most passing touchdowns: 541

Most passing yards per game: 261.7

Most completions: 6,377 (good for a 63.8 percentage)

Most passing attempts: 9,988 attempts

Most passing yards/season: 5,235 in 2011

Most passing touchdowns/season: 50 in 2008

Most completions/season: 402 in 2015

Most yards-per-game/season: 327.2 in 2011

Most games played: 285

NFL records held by Tom Brady

Most passing yards: 89,214

Most passing touchdowns: 649

Most regular season wins: 251

Most games played by a quarterback: 335

Most Pro Bowls: 15

Most completions: 7,753

Most attempts: 12,060

Most fourth-quarter comebacks: 46

Most game-winning drives: 58

NFL playoff records owned by Tom Brady

Most playoff appearances (season): 20

Most playoff games started: 48

Most playoff wins: 35

Most playoff passing yards: 13,400

Most playoff passing touchdowns: 88

Most playoff completions: 1,200

Most Super Bowl wins: 7

Most Super Bowl MVPs: 5

Most Super Bowl appearances: 10

Most game-winning drives in the playoffs: 14

Most fourth-quarter comebacks in the playoffs: 9

Most touchdowns passes in the Super Bowl: 21

Most passing yards in the Super Bowl: 3,039

Most passing yards in a single Super Bowl: 505

Tom Brady NFL awards and accolades

5-time Super Bowl MVP: Super Bowl's XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI with the Patriots and Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers

3-time NFL MVP: 2007, 2010, and 2017 -- all with the Patriots

2-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year: 2007, 2010

3-time First-Team All-Pro: 2007, 2010, 2017

3-time Second-Team All-Pro: 2005, 2016, 2021

NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2009

NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team

Patriots 2000s All-Decade Team

Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team

Patriots 50th Anniversary Team

Patriots All-Dynasty Team

5-time passing touchdowns leader (2002, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2021)

4-time passing yards leader (2005, 2007, 2017, 2021)

2-time NFL passer rating leader (2007, 2010)

NFL completion percentage leader in 2007: 68.9 percent

Next up for Brady will be enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's eligible to get his bust in Canton in 2028.