A look at who Tom Brady is joining in the Patriots Hall of Fame

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady will get a nice red jacket and take his spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday in front of a packed house at Gillette Stadium. Robert Kraft made a special exception for the man who brought six Super Bowl titles to New England and waived the usual four-year waiting period for a player to be up for enshrinement.

Yeah, it's good to be the GOAT. And we're sure Kraft has a few more tricks up his sleeve for what will be a special evening in the house that Brady and Bill Belichick built.

Fittingly Brady will go into the Hall on 6/12, symbolic of the six Super Bowls that he won with the Patriots and the 12 that adorned his jersey for 20 years.

Brady will become the 35th person enshrined at the team's Hall of Fame, joining a group of New England greats that helped build the franchise. That list includes six players who are also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and Brady will have his bust there soon enough.

Here's a look at who Brady will be sharing real estate with inside the Patriots Hall of Fame.

John Hannah

Patriots career: 1973-1985

Enshrined in 1991

New England Patriots Hall of Fame member John Hannah. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Considered the greatest offensive lineman of all time, Hannah spent his entire career in New England. He was an ironman along the line and missed just five games while playing in 183 contests. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and won Offensive Lineman of the Year honors four straight years from 1978-81.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991, the same year that Hannah became the first member of the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Gino Cappelletti

Patriots career: 1960-1970

Enshrined in 1992

Patriots legend Gino Cappelletti stands on the sidelines for the ceremonial coin toss before a game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Cappelletti was beloved in New England as both a player and a broadcaster. He played wide receiver and kicker for the Patriots during their time in the AFL, and was the franchise's leading scorer until 2005. Cappelletti's 1,130 points now rank third on that list behind Stephen Gostkowski (1,775) and Adam Vinatieri (1,158).

Cappelletti was AFL MVP in 1964 and a five-time AFL All-Star. He moved to the broadcast booth in 1972 and after a three-year stint as New England's special teams coach, Cappelletti served as the Patriots' radio analyst from 1988-2011 alongside Gil Santos.

Nick Buoniconti

Patriots career: 1962-1968

Enshrined in 1992

Nick Buoniconti of the Boston Patriots warms up at practice in Andover, Mass., on July 25, 1967. Ed Farrand/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Buoniconti, a Springfield native, was a five-time AFL All-Star linebacker during his time with the Patriots. He was named to the All-AFL team in 1970 and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Bob Dee

Patriots career: 1960-1967

Enshrined in 1993

Bob Dee of the Patriots during a preseason game. Frank O'Brien/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A Quincy native who graduated from Holy Cross, Dee was a force on the defensive line for the Patriots. He scored the first touchdown in AFL history when he recovered a fumble in the end zone, and was a four-time AFL All-Star.

Jim Lee Hunt

Patriots career: 1960-1971

Enshrined in 1993

Jim Lee Hunt waves fans as he receives a new car from the New England Patriots in 1971. Frank O'Brien/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Hunt was a four-time AFL All-Star as a defensive lineman with the Patriots, and earned the nickname "Earthquake" for his disruptive play.

Steve Nelson

Patriots career: 1974-1987

Enshrined in 1993

Steve Nelson of the New England Patriots during the 1978 season. George Gojkovich / Getty Images

A game-changing linebacker for New England, Nelson racked up over 100 tackles nine times on his way to three Pro Bowl nods. He finished his career with 1,776 tackles for the Patriots.

Vito "Babe" Parilli

Patriots career: 1961-1967

Enshrined in 1993

Babe Parilli of the Boston Patriots in 1965. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

Vito "Babe" Parilli threw for over 20,000 yards during his career quarterbacking the Patriots, earning three AFL All-Star nods in the process.

Mike Haynes

Patriots career: 1976-1982

Enshrined in 1994

New England Patriots Hall of Fame member Mike Haynes. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A stud cornerback for the Patriots over seven years, Haynes was named to six Pro Bowls with New England. He was the first Patriots player to return a punt of a touchdown, and picked off eight passes and returned two punts for a touchdown in his rookie season. He won two Super Bowls as a member of the Raiders, and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Steve Grogan

Patriots career: 1975-190

Enshrined in 1995

New England Patriots Hall of Famer Steve Grogan. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An athletic -- and gritty -- quarterback, Grogan ran for 35 touchdowns during his career, including a dozen in 1976 to set a then-NFL record. He nearly got the 1976 Patriots to the AFC title game before the team's controversial loss to the Raiders in the playoffs. Grogan ranks third in Patriots team history in passing yards, second in passing touchdowns, fourth in rushing touchdowns and 20th in rushing yards.

Andre Tippett

Patriots career: 1961-1967

Enshrined in 1993

Patriots Hall of Famer Andre Tippett. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tippett is one of the greatest linebackers to ever play the game, and spent all 12 years of his career racking up tackles and sacks for the Patriots. He was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 when he had 16.5 sacks, and got to the quarterback 100 times to set a Patriots team record. He was finally enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Bruce Armstrong

Patriots career: 1987-2000

Enshrined in 2001

Patriots offensive tackle Bruce Armstrong. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Armstrong anchored the New England offensive line for most of his career and started all 212 games that he played in for the Patriots. He was Rookie of the Year in 1987, made six Pro Bowls during his career and was named to the Patriots' All-1980s and All-1990s teams. His No. 78 was retired in 2001, the same year he took his place in the team's Hall of Fame.

Stanley Morgan

Patriots career: 1977-1989

Enshrined in 2007

New England Patriots Hall of Famer Stanley Morgan. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Morgan remains New England's leader in receiving yards with 10,352 and is second in touchdowns with 67. His 19.2 yards per catch average remains an NFL record.

Morgan was a four-time Pro Bowler while in New England, and is part of the franchise's All-1970s and All-1980s teams.

Ben Coates

Patriots career: 1991-1999

Enshrined in 2008

Patriots tight end Ben Coates scores a touchdown during the 1997 season. Brian Bahr / Getty Images

A monster of a tight end for the Patriots, Coates ranks seventh in franchise history in receiving yards (5,471), sixth in receptions (490), and third in touchdowns (50). He was Drew Bledsoe's favorite target and led the team in touchdown receptions for six straight seasons.

Coates was a two-time First Team All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler, and is a member of the Patriots' 50th Anniversary Team.

Billy Sullivan

Patriots career: 1963-1988

Enshrined in 2009

New England Patriots Billy Sullivan on the field in 1984. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

The Patriots' original owner, Sullivan was the first person enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame as a contributor. He secured the eighth AFL franchise in 1959 and remained owner of the Patriots when the NFL and AFL merged in 1970. Under Sullivan's ownership, the Patriots made the NFL playoffs five times, including a trip to the Super Bowl in 1985.

Jim Nance

Patriots career: 1965-1971

Enshrined in 2009

Patriots running back Jim Nance runs the ball during the 1970 season. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

The MVP of the AFL in 1966 after rushing for 1,458 yards and 11 touchdowns, Nance is the franchise's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 45 and is second in rushing yards with 5,323 behind Sam Cunningham. He was named to the Patriots' All-Time Team in 2009.

Sam Cunningham

Patriots career: 1973-1979, 1981-1982

Enshrined in 2010

New England Patriots Hall of Famer Sam "Bam" Cunningham. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sam "Bam" Cunningham is the Patriots all-time leading rusher with 5,453 yards, and his 43 rushing scores are second behind Nance. He ran for 1,015 yards in 1977 and another 738 yards in 1978 when the Patriots set an NFL record for most rushing yards in a season with 3,165 yards -- a record that stood until the Ravens passed it in 2019.

Cunningham is a member of the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team and 1970s All-Decade Team.

Drew Bledsoe

Patriots career: 1993-2001

Enshrined in 2011

New England Patriots Hall of Famer Drew Bledsoe. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The first overall pick in 1993, Bledsoe and his big arm made the Patriots relevant again after years of terrible football in Foxboro. He set numerous passing records before Brady rewrote the books in New England, and led the Pats to the playoffs four times in his first six seasons. He led the team to the Super Bowl for just the second time in franchise history in 1996.

Jon Morris

Patriots career: 1964-1974

Enshrined in 2011

Boston Patriots offensive lineman Jon Morris gets into a tussle with Buffalo Bills player Bob Tatarex in 1969. Frank O'Brien/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A Pro Bowl center for New England in 1970 -- making him the first Patriots player to earn the honor -- Morris also made six straight AFL All-Star games before the franchise joined the NFL. The Patriots drafted the Holy Cross product in 1964, when Morris was also drafted by Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers. But he picked the Patriots, and anchored the team's offensive line for a decade.

Troy Brown

Patriots career: 1993-2007

Enshrined in 2012

New England Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Brown did everything for the Patriots over his 15-year career with the team, overcoming the odds as an eighth-round pick and a 5-foot-10 receiver/punt returner. In addition to catching a whole lot of passes -- 557, which ranks third in the franchise's record books -- he also played some defensive back during the 2004 season. His 6,366 receiving yards are fifth in team history, and he remains atop the record books with 252 punt returns.

Brown was fan favorite and the love for him only grew as he won three Super Bowls with the organization. He is on the Patriots' All-2000s team, 50th Anniversary Team, and All-Dynasty Team.

Gil Santos

Patriots career: 1988-2012

Enshrined in

Gil Santos speaks at his Patriots Hall of Fame induction in 2013. Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Santos was the "Voice of the New England Patriots" for 36 seasons, calling 743 games on the radio. His voice is attached to some of the greatest moments in Patriots history, including Adam Vinatieri's game-winning kick in Super Bowl XXXVI that gave New England the franchise's first title.

Santos was just the second non-player to be enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Tedy Bruschi

Patriots career: 1996-2008

Enshrined in 2013

Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi. Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Bill Belichick called Bruschi the "perfect player" and he showed that throughout his 13-year career in New England. A third-round pick in 1996, Bruschi was a team captain seven times and helped anchor some of the league's most dominant defenses, earning three Super Bowl rings.

He always made huge game-changing plays for New England, whether Bruschi was bringing down the opposing quarterback or returning an interception for a touchdown, which he did four times in his career. Bruschi suffered a stroke in February of 2005, but he returned to play nine games that season and three more seasons for the Patriots.

Ty Law

Patriots career: 1995-2004

Enshrined in 2014

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Hall of Famer Ty Law. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

An absolute stud of a cornerback with three Super Bowl rings in New England, Law was a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All Pro during his time with the Patriots.

His 36 interceptions with the Patriots is tied with Raymond Clayborn for the franchise record, and Law owns the most pick-sixes (six) and the most interception-return yards (583) in team history.

Law made a number of huge plays for the New England defense, from his pick-six against the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI for the game's first points to his three interceptions against Peyton Manning in the 2003 AFC Championship Game. He was named to the Patriots' All-1990s and All-2000s Teams, the Patriots' 50th Anniversary Team, and the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2000s. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Houston Antwine

Patriots career: 1961-1971

Enshrined in 2015

Houston Antwine poses for his Boston Patriots photo in 1962. Jack Sheahan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Antwine appeared in 142 games over his 11 seasons with the Patriots, and led the team in sacks for three consecutive seasons from 1967-69. His 39 career sacks rank 10th on the team's all-time list.

Antwine was an AFL All-Star for six straight seasons and is a member of the Patriots' 50th Anniversary Team and 1960s All-Decade Team.

Willie McGinest

Patriots career: 1994-2005

Enshrined in 2015

Patriots Hall of Famer Willie McGinest. Jim Rogash / Getty Images

A versatile defensive end/linebacker, McGinest was a beast for the Patriots after the team drafted him fourth overall in 1994. He led the team in sacks six times and his 78 sacks rank third in team history.

McGinest was a cornerstone player on three Super Bowl championship teams, and his 16 postseason sacks remain an NFL record. He was a Pro Bowler in 1996 and 2003, and is a member of New England's All-1990s, All-2000s, and All-Dynasty teams.

Kevin Faulk

Patriots career: 1999-2011

Enshrined in 2016

Patriots owner Robert Kraft helps Kevin Faulk put on the red jacket during his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Faulk spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Patriots, becoming one of the most productive third-down backs -- and players -- in team history. He racked up 12,349 all-purpose yards and is the teams all-time leading return man, totaling 5,041 combined return yards.

He ranks fifth in Patriots history in rushing yards (3,607) and seventh in receptions (431), collecting three Super Bowl rings during his career. Faulk is a member of the Patriots' All-2000s Team and 50th Anniversary Team as a return specialist.

Raymond Clayborn

Patriots career: 1977-1989

Enshrined in 2017

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft helps Raymond Clayborn put on his red jacket during Clayborn's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Boston Globe via Getty Images

Clayborn was an incredible defensive back and kickoff return man, earning three Pro Bowl nods over his 13 seasons with the Patriots. His 36 interceptions are tied for the most in franchise history with Law, and he's third in interception return yards behind Law and Devin McCourty.

He was a three-time First-Team All-Pro, a three-time Pro Bowler, and is a member of the Patriots' All-1970s, All-1980s, and 35th Anniversary teams.

Matt Light

Patriots career: 2001-2011

Enshrined in 2018

Patriots left tackle Matt Light. Elsa / Getty Images

Light protected Brady's blind side for 11 seasons, winning three Super Bowls and playing in five title games. He was named to three Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2007, and is a member of New England's 50th Anniversary Team.

Leon Gray

Patriots career: 1973-1978

Enshrined in 2019

Patriots fullback Sam Cunningham (39) and Leon Gray (70) run during a game against the San Diego Chargers in 1973. Frank O'Brien/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Along with Hannah, Gray locked down the left side of the New England offensive line for six seasons. He helped Patriots running backs rack up a then-record 3,165 rushing yards in 1978.

Rodney Harrison

Patriots career: 2003-2008

Enshrined in 2019

Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Patriots' defense was already loaded when Harrison joined the team in 2003, but he made the unit all the more ferocious with his big hits and big interceptions. He helped anchor the secondary on New England's back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams in 2003 and 2004, and he came down with seven interceptions in his nine playoff games with the Patriots.

He led the Patriots in tackles in each of his first two seasons in New England, and repeated that feat in the playoffs. Harrison is the NFL's all-time leader in sacks by a defensive back with 30.5, and is the only defensive back in NFL history with 30 sacks and 30 interceptions in his career.

Harrrison spend just six seasons with the Patriots, but he was named to the All-2000s, All-Dynasty, and 50th Anniversary teams.

Richard Seymour

Patriots career: 2001-2008

Enshrined in 2020

Richard Seymour celebrates his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame with team owner Robert Kraft. MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

An absolute monster of a defensive end, Seymour was a force on the New England defensive line for eight seasons, making five straight Pro Bowls and earning First-Team All-Pro honors in three straight seasons. A four-time team captain, "Big Sey" helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls, and is a member of the All-2000s Team and 50th Anniversary Team.

Seymour was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Tracy Sormanti

Patriots career: 1983-2020

Enshrined in 2020

Patriots Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti leads the cheerleading candidates at the Dana Farber Field House during Patriots Boot Camp. Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Sormanti was involved with Patriots cheerleading for 32 seasons, first as a cheerleader in 1983 and then as Cheerleading Director starting in 1994. Her squads performed in 10 Super Bowls and visited more than 30 countries, but were best known for their thousands of community appearances.

She was the first woman to be inducted in the Patriots Hall of Fame and only the third contributor. Sadly, Sormanti passed away in December of 2020 after a three-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Vince Wilfork

Patriots career: 2004-2014

Enshrined in 2022

New England Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork celebrates during his Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Big Vince will go down as one of the best defensive lineman to ever play in New England, winning a pair of Super Bowls after the team drafted him in 2004. A seven-time team captain and four-time All-Pro, Wilfork played in 21 playoff games with the Patriots and did a lot of run-stuffing along the defensive line.

He's on the Patriots' All-2000s and All-2010s teams and 50th Anniversary Team.

Mike Vrabel

Patriots career: 2001-2008

Enshrined in 2023

Patriots player Mike Vrabel speaks at his induction into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Vrabel is viewed as one of Bill Belichick's best free-agent signings ever, helping the team win three Super Bowls upon his arrival in 2001. After he played mostly as reserve linebacker and special teams player for four years in Pittsburgh, he became a versatile force on the New England defense. He especially came through in short-yardage and goal-line situations, and not just on the defensive side of the ball.

Vrabel caught 10 passes in his career, and all 10 went for touchdowns for the Patriots. That included touchdown receptions in New England's Super Bowl wins over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

For his contributions, Vrabel is a member of the Patriots' All-2000s Team, the 50th Anniversary Team, and the franchise's All-Dynasty Team.

Dante Scarnecchia

Patriots career: 1982-1988, 1991-2013, 2016-2019

Enshrined in 2023

Former New England Patriots coach Dante Scarnecchia speaks during a his Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

Coach Scarnecchia spent 34 of his 36 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, helping mold the offensive line for nearly two decades. He started in New England as a special teams and tight ends coach in 1982 under Ron Meyers. He returned to the Patriots in 1991 after a two-year stint with the Colts and then spent the next 22 years in New England, taking over the offensive line in 1999. He retired in 2014, but was back in 2016 for another run as coach of the New England offensive line for four more seasons.

Overall, Coach Scar spent 19 seasons coaching the offensive line of the Patriots, winning five championships and coaching in 10 Super Bowls. Scarnecchia worked under six different head coaches in New England and all four of the team's owners. In addition to being enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2023, Scarnecchia was also awarded the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Award of Excellence.