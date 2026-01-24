Federal agents kill another person in Minneapolis, officials say, prompting clash with protesters
A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis earlier on Saturday involving federal immigration agents from Customs and Border Protection. The shooting comes as tensions over a surge in ICE enforcement actions have the area on high alert.
According to Minneapolis police, the victim was a 37-year-old man. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said he was believed to be a Minneapolis resident. He had no prior criminal record.
The shooting occurred near Nicollet Avenue and 26th Street in south Minneapolis.
Two Department of Homeland Security officials told CBS News the person shot had a firearm. On Saturday morning, the Department of Homeland Security shared a photo of a firearm they allege the man was carrying.
"Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene," Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.
Later Saturday morning, O'Hara said that the victim died at Hennepin Healthcare. O'Hara said that the victim had a permit to carry.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he has spoken to the White House "after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning."
"Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now," Walz said.
Federal agents and protesters are clashing in the area, and WCCO reporter Adam Duxter confirmed agents deployed chemical irritants.
"We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area," a social media statement from the city read.
Saturday's killing comes less than three weeks after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Good in south Minneapolis.
Officials ID victim as 37-year-old Minneapolis man, ask Trump to end operation
Minneapolis city officials identified the man killed by federal agents as a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and U.S. citizen.
Police Chief Brian O'Hara said local authorities have been given "very limited" information about what led to the shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are at the scene investigating, O'Hara said.
Mayor Jacob Frey said he has seen the video of agents "pummeling one of our constituents and shooting him to death."
"How many more residents, how many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?" Frey said.
Frey called on President Trump to pull federal agents out of the city.
"To President Trump: This is a moment to act like a leader," Frey said. "Put Minneapolis, put America first in this moment. Let's achieve peace. Let's end this operation, and I'm telling you, our city will come back, safety will be restored."
Frey and O'Hara also asked the public to avoid the area of the shooting and asked anyone at the scene protesting to leave.
"We understand your frustrations," O'Hara said. "This is not sustainable."
O'Hara said the man killed was a "lawful gun owner with a permit to carry." The Department of Homeland Security alleged the man approached officers with a gun.
Gov. Tim Walz pushes for state investigation, will speak at 1:30 p.m.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he's communicated with the White House that the "state must lead the investigation."
"Let state investigators secure justice," Walz said. "As we process the scene, stay peaceful and give them space. The State has the personnel to keep people safe - federal agents must not obstruct our ability to do so."
Walz's office says he will address the shooting in a news conference at 1:30 p.m. You can watch that on CBS News Minnesota and WCCO's Youtube page.
DHS says officers attempted to disarm person, but they "violently resisted"
Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has released more information Saturday morning, saying the person "violently resisted" before federal agents fired fatal shots.
McLaughlin says just after 9 a.m. DHS agents were conducting a "targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien" who she says was wanted for violent assault. That's when a person approached Border Patrol officers with a "9 mm semi-automatic handgun."
"The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming," McLaughlin said. "Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene."
McLaughlin added that the person had two magazines and no ID and that it "looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement."
She says more information will be provided later.
Video of the shooting, which WCCO has reviewed, shows several federal agents surrounding a person on the ground. It appears one of the agents hits the person with a gun several times before several gunshots are heard.
"This is not OK for our city," woman at scene of protest blasts federal agents
Joy, a 55-year-old woman from Edina, Minnesota, said she had driven up to the scene where federal agents shot and killed a man Saturday morning with her husband after watching footage of the protests on TV.
Her husband was in the crowd, protesting, while she was comforting a woman who was on the verge of a panic attack.
"I just said to her, I said: 'We got this.' This is when we show our resolve as a city because we're better than this. We are under attack by this administration right now and this is not OK. It's just not," she told WCCO's Frankie McLister.
"This is not OK for our city," she said, adding that she'd lived in the Twin Cities area for a combined 21 years. "You know, I believe that the Twin Cities represents the best of America."
Minnesota State Patrol declares "unlawful assembly" near shooting
The Minnesota State Patrol has declared an "unlawful assembly" in the vicinity of a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis, as crowds continue to gather.
Community groups plan vigil, rally
A rally and a vigil is planned on East 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue South Saturday afternoon, not far from where federal agents shot and killed a person.
The vigil was originally scheduled for 1 p.m., but has since been postponed.
Hennepin County attorney says agency is coordinating with BCA
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty released a statement on Saturday morning following the fatal shooting by federal agents.
Moriarty says the county is working with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to "coordinate a state response."
"The scene must be secured by local law enforcement for the collection and preservation of evidence. We expect the federal government to allow the BCA to process the scene," Moriarty said.
WCCO reporters confirm chemical irritants deployed
WCCO reporters Frankie McLister and Adam Duxter are on the scene along Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis and confirm that chemical irritant has been deployed as outraged crowds gather on the scene, some carrying signs and at least one other carrying an American flag hung upside down in the signal for extreme distress.
Video shows scuffle, apparent gunshots
WCCO has reviewed apparent video of Saturday's shooting.
The video, which WCCO is working to verify, shows several federal agents scuffling with someone in the street, followed by the sound of several gunshots before the agents scatter.
Mayor, police chief to speak at news conference
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Brian O'Hara plan to speak about Saturday's killing at a news conference.
A release from the city said the mayor is "demanding that ICE leave the city and state immediately."
The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. You can watch it live on CBS News Minnesota or the WCCO YouTube page.
Gov. Walz, Sens. Klobuchar and Smith denounce ICE presence in Minnesota
Minnesota officials issued statements in the immediate aftermath of another apparent shooting by federal immigration enforcement officers in Minneapolis Saturday morning.
Shooting comes one day after massive march in downtown Minneapolis
Saturday's shooting comes one day after tens of thousands of people marched through downtown Minneapolis to protest ICE's presence in the city.
Exact numbers are not known, but organizers expected 50,000 people to attend the march, which started near U.S. Bank Stadium and ended with a rally at Target Center.
A woman attending the protest told WCCO she's a teacher who was showing up for her students.
"I'm a high school teacher. They're scared. They are scared to wait at the bus. They are scared for their friends. Children of color are scared to be out on the streets and in their cars. They've been cornered. They've been detained. They've been questioned. Their families have been detained. They're scared for their lives. They're scared for their families," the woman said.
Organizers called for a general strike on Friday, as well, urging Minnesotans to abstain from school, work and shopping to demonstrate against the federal presence in the state.