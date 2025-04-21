Boston Marathon 2025 live updates: who's running, weather forecast, start times and more
What to know about the 2025 Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon is being run on Patriots' Day, a holiday in Massachusetts.
- More than 30,000 runners will cover the 26.2 mile course from Hopkinton to Boylston Street in Boston.
- Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia will try to defend his title on the men's side. Hellen Obiri is the defending women's champion. She's hoping to be the first woman to win three straight Boston Marathons since 1999.
- This year will be the 50th anniversary of the official wheelchair division. Last year's champions Marcel Hug and Eden Rainbow-Cooper will be back to defend their titles. The wheelchair races are the first to leave Hopkinton at 9:06 am.
- The grand marshal is Bill Rodgers, who won the first of his four titles 50 years ago in 1975.
You can follow along here for live updates all day long.
Boston Marathon start times
Athletes in the 2025 Boston Marathon will leave Hopkinton in several waves Monday morning.
It begins with the men's wheelchair division at 9:06 a.m.
The women's wheelchair division starts at 9:09 a.m.
Handcycles and duos will begin the race at 9:30 a.m.
The professional men's race starts at 9:37 a.m.
The professional women leave ten minutes later at 9:47 a.m.
The para athletics division will begin at 9:50 a.m.
The rest of the runners will leave Hopkinton in four waves.
Wave 1 starts at 10 a.m.
Wave 2 will leave at 10:25 a.m.
Wave 3 begins at 10:50 a.m.
Wave 4 will be the last to leave at 11:15 a.m.
Marathon Monday military marchers
Three hours before the Boston Marathon started Monday morning, a group of marchers from the Massachusetts National Guard lined up at the start line in Hopkinton.
The group left at 6 a.m. in uniform to walk the 26.2 mile course all the way to Boylston Street in Boston.
"We appreciate their service, and just the fact that it's Patriots' Day gives it even more meaning," Race Director Dave McGillivray told the Associated Press.
Boston Marathon 2025 road closures
There will be a massive number of streets closed in the eight communities along the 2025 Boston Marathon on Monday.
There will also be plenty of parking restrictions.
The timing of closures and when roads reopen varies throughout the day.
Click here for a town-by-town look at road closures for Marathon Monday.
Boston Marathon 2025 course map
The 2025 Boston Marathon is expected to be a great day for runners and spectators based on the weather forecast.
The weather changes every year, but the challenging 26.2 mile course does not.
Here's a map of the route through eight communities from Hopkinton to Boylston Street in Boston.
Nearly 32,000 people are running this year and there will also be hundreds of thousands of spectators.
Click here to see the best places to watch the race.
How to track runners in the 2025 Boston Marathon
In addition to coverage from WBZ-TV, there are several other ways to track runners and follow their progress during the 2025 Boston Marathon.
The best way is with the Boston Athletic Association's racing app.
You can also follow runners in the tracking section of the B.A.A. website.
Social media is another great way to stay connected during the Boston Marathon.
For more information on tracking runners today, click here.
Who's running the 2025 Boston Marathon?
There are several celebrities, influencers, professional athletes, and notable participants running the 2025 Boston Marathon.
Both defending champions - Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia and Hellen Obiri of Kenya are returning.
There will also be some familiar faces in the crowd of more than 30,000 runners, including former Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, Matt James, one of the former Bachelors, and former WBZ-TV sports reporter Alice Cook.
Read more about the notable runners here.
Boston Marathon weather forecast
Most runners prefer a cool and cloudy day with a light tail (westerly) wind.
This year's Boston Marathon weather forecast will be pretty close to perfect.
You can rule out any heavy rain, excessive heat, bitter cold or strong winds.
Click here for full details on Monday's forecast.
What's open and what's closed on Patriots' Day?
Patriots' Day is Monday, April 21 in Massachusetts.
Not only is it Marathon Monday in Boston, but it's also a special day to recognize where and how the American Revolution started.
Public schools are closed on Patriots' Day, as are state and municipal offices and courts.
Because it's only a state holiday, most stores and banks are open.
You can see the full list here.