How to track runners in the 2025 Boston Marathon

Runners will pack the streets on Patriots' Day for the iconic Boston Marathon as hundreds of thousands of spectators cheer them on along the route from Hopkinton to Boston. Those watching in person won't be the only ones keeping an eye on the race, as many more will be following along from home as runners hit the grueling 26.2-mile course.

The 2025 Boston Marathon is the 129th running of the event. The first open wave of runners takes off from the starting line in Hopkinton at 10 a.m. after the wheelchair, handcycle, professional runners, and para athletics divisions.

In addition to coverage from WBZ-TV, there are several other ways to track runners and follow their progress on Marathon Monday.

Boston Marathon tracking app

The best way to follow runners along the course is with the Boston Athletic Association's racing app.

According to the B.A.A. website, the app features live tracking, interactive course maps, athlete leaderboards and social media integrations. The app also has the ability to keep track of runners' fundraising totals.

You can download the app in the App Store for Apple products or find it on Google Play for Android devices.

Boston Marathon bib tracking

You can also follow runners in the tracking section of the B.A.A. website.

By signing up for updates, you can receive alerts when runners reach various mile markers.

You can also look up a runner by name or bib number to find their progress, or finisher information once the race is over.

Ways to track Boston Marathon runners

Social media is another great way to stay connected during the Boston Marathon.

The Boston Marathon has accounts on X, the social media account previously known as Twitter, as well as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. There are also resources on the Boston Marathon's Vimeo channel.