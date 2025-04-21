What's open and what's closed on Patriots' Day 2025 in Massachusetts?

Patriots' Day is Monday, April 21 in Massachusetts. Not only is it Marathon Monday in Boston, but it's also a special day to recognize where and how the American Revolution started.

Massachusetts is one of six states that recognize the holiday.

What is Patriots' Day?

Massachusetts started celebrating Patriots' Day in 1894. The official holiday is designated for April 19, but it's observed on the third Monday in April.

Patriots' Day commemorates the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775, which were the start of the American Revolution.

What's closed on Patriots' Day in Massachusetts?

Public schools are closed on Patriots' Day, as are state and municipal offices and courts.

If you're hoping to get a Real ID before the May 7 deadline, you won't be able to go to the RMV today because all service centers are closed.

What's open on Patriots' Day in Massachusetts?

Federal offices and courts

Post offices

Most stores

Most banks

Supermarkets

Liquor stores

Restaurants

Gyms

What's happening this Patriots' Day?

Besides the marathon, the Boston Red Sox are hosting their annual home game at Fenway Park. They're playing the Chicago White Sox, with the first pitch scheduled for 11:10 a.m.

While most Massachusetts 250 events happened over the weekend, there are some Patriots' Day themed-activities scheduled for today.

Concord is hosting the Battle Road Anniversary Hike. Park rangers will lead an "immersive" four-mile guided hike of the Battle Road trail to Fiske Hill.

In Lexington, a Revolutionary-themed scavenger hunt for kids is happening on the Lexington Green at 10 a.m.

Churches in Norwell and Scituate are hosting interactive plays recreating a 1775 town meeting. The First Parish of Norwell is hosting the free program at 11 a.m., and the First Parish of Scituate's play will be at 1:30 p.m.

MBTA schedule on Patriots' Day

The subway and The Ride will be on a weekday schedule.

Buses will be on a modified Saturday schedule.

The Commuter Rail's Worcester line is on a special marathon schedule. All other lines will be on a weekday schedule.

Ferries will run on a weekday schedule.