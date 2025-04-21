Walker Buehler, Red Sox beat White Sox in Boston Marathon Monday morning game

Walker Buehler pitched seven strong innings, Kristian Campbell's base-loaded grounder rolled into right field for a two-run single and the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Monday in Boston's annual Patriots' Day game.

Rob Refsnyder added a solo homer over the Green Monster in the same direction where runners for the Boston Marathon go through Kenmore Square en route to the finish line about a mile away.

Signed to a $21.05-million, 1-year contract by the Red Sox after getting the final out of the World Series for the Dodgers last fall, Buehler (3-1) struck out nine and gave up a run in the first before putting up six scoreless with two hits.

Justin Slaten got the final three outs for his third save. Boston took three of the four-game series.

Former Boston outfielder Andrew Benintendi hit a solo homer for the White Sox, who have lost seven of eight.

The 30-year-old Buehler stayed at a nearby hotel instead of driving in from Newton to avoid the possibility of getting in late with roads closed for the Marathon.

Coming off their victory that ended the worst road stretch to start a season in club history, the White Sox moved ahead on Edgar Quero's run-scoring grounder before Refsnyder's homer tied it.

Jonathan Cannon (0-3) allowed four runs in six innings.

Key moment

Campbell worked the count full before punching a grounder to the opposite side during a three-run third.

Key stat

It was Buehler's longest start since May 8, 2022, when he was with the Dodgers, at the Chicago Cubs.

Up next

White Sox: RHP Davis Martin (1-2, 4.84 ERA) is set to start the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Tuesday.

Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello is expected to be activated off the injured list and pitch the first of three against Seattle on Tuesday.