Boston Marathon weather forecast nearly perfect. Map shows conditions through the race.

The Boston Marathon is held in any kind of weather and that makes the forecast for runners and spectators extremely important.

Marathon Monday is uniquely Boston. You've got the most elite runners from around the world racing to the finish line on Boylston St while the crowd roars at Fenway Park. There is truly nothing like it.

More than anything else, the x-factor on race day for runners, spectators and fans is, without a doubt, the weather.

Over the years, runners have experienced just about everything spring in Massachusetts has to offer. From driving rains to near 90-degree heat to snow squalls, you never know what you're going to get on Marathon Monday.

The good news - you can rule out any heavy rain, excessive heat, bitter cold or strong winds for 2025.

Most runners would tell you that they prefer a cool and cloudy day with a light tail (westerly) wind. A "perfect weather day" is rare, but this year is going to be darn close.

Thankfully, high pressure will allow for dry conditions Easter Sunday through most of Monday. The only noticeable changes afoot Monday will be the increased chance of cloud cover developing into the evening as a rainy system emerges come Tuesday.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Boston Marathon weather

Here's the official WBZ-TV Boston Marathon weather forecast for Patriots' Day 2025.

Sky Cover:

Mainly sunny during the morning. Some high clouds move in during the midday and afternoon. Thickening clouds late in the day.

Temperatures:

40s early in the morning at the start line in Hopkinton, rising into the 50s mid to late morning all along the route.

Temperatures peak near or slightly above 60 early in the afternoon.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Slightly cooler (back in the 50s) as runners approach and enter Boston due to a cooling sea breeze.

Winds:

Generally, out of the south-southeast which is largely a cross/head wind.

Light early in the day, 5-10mph. A bit more brisk near the coast (in Boston) between 8-18mph.

Precipitation:

Not expecting any rain. Just a very slight chance of a sprinkle very late in the day for some of the late finishers.

Could the Boston Martathon forecast change?

If the next system speeds up a bit, clouds could fill in earlier on Monday and rain could arrive a few hours sooner. This is fairly low risk.

If winds veer slightly more to the south-southwest, temperatures would be a bit warmer into the mid-60s.

Stay with WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com for the very latest forecast. We will provide frequent updates right up to and throughout the day on Monday!