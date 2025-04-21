Top American finishers at the 2025 Boston Marathon

It was a good day for American runners and wheelchair competitors in the 2025 Boston Marathon. Utah's Conner Mantz finished fourth in the men's race, while Washington's Susannah Scaroni won her second Boston crown in the women's wheelchair division.

Take a look at the top American finishers below. Click here for more winners and results.

Top American men in the 2025 Boston Marathon

There were three American men finishing in the top 10 after champion John Korir. Mantz, 28, ran just seconds behind Ryan Hall's U.S. course record of 2:04:58. Coming in seventh was Clayton Young. He and Mantz are training partners who both ran for Brigham Young University in Utah. Ryan Ford, an Alabama native, finished 10th.

Fastest American men runners

4. Conner Mantz 2:05:08

7. Clayton Young 2:07:04

10. Ryan Ford 2:08:00

In the men's wheelchair division, Daniel Romanchuk from Illinois was the runner-up to Switzerland's Marcel Hug. Romanchuk, who was born with spina bifida, previously won Boston in 2019 and 2022.

Fastest American men's wheelchair competitors

2. Daniel Romanchuk 1:25:58

6. Evan Correll 1:33:35

12. Dustin Stallberg 1:39:47

Top American women in the 2025 Boston Marathon

Arizona's Jess McClain was the top American runner in the women's race, finishing seventh. Right behind her was Wisconsin native Annie Frisbie in eighth. Minnesota's Emma Bates, who ran the second-fastest Boston Marathon for an American woman in 2023, finished 13th.

Des Linden, who in 2018 became the first American woman to win the race since 1985, ran her final marathon as a professional on Monday. She finished in 17th place.

Fastest American women runners

7. Jess McClain 2:22:43

8. Annie Frisbie 2:23:21

13. Emma Bates 2:25:10

An American won the women's wheelchair division. Susannah Scaroni from Washington pulled away from the pack and won comfortably for her second Boston title. She was the champion in 2023 but was forced to withdraw last year because of injury.

Susannah Scaroni with the trophy after winning the 129th Boston Marathon Women's Wheelchair division on April 21, 2025. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Fastest American women's wheelchair competitors

1. Susannah Scaroni 1:35:20

5. Tatyana McFadden 1:48:52

12. Michelle Wheeler 1:58:23