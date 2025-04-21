Runners say the Boston Marathon is a "once in a lifetime experience"

Runners explain why they decided to run the Boston Marathon

Runners explain why they decided to run the Boston Marathon

Runners explain why they decided to run the Boston Marathon

Around 32,000 people ran the Boston Marathon on Monday, but the race is much more than just miles. It's about the people and why they are running.

At the end of the 26.2-mile journey, there are hugs, selfies, wobbling, and tears of joy.

"This by far is my favorite marathon. Nothing compares to Boston," says 69-year-old Nancy Smith from Virginia.

She knows the course better than most.

"It's very special to me. It's my 25 consecutive Boston Marathon and also my 10th year running on Dana-Farber, so I have the best of both worlds."

Nancy received her medal from Bonnie Yezukevich, who has spent the last ten years volunteering at the marathon.

"People just share a moment with you. Sometimes they want a hug and sometimes they want a high five, but they are always real excited and they always thank us, and they don't have to thank us; we would be here anyway. We love it," Yezukevich said.

Katie Meyer from Cambridge said that Monday's weather was perfect for running her 12th Boston Marathon.

"But every year it's amazing! Just really happy I'm from Boston," said Katie Meyer.

Running their first Boston Marathon

"I feel so strong. That's crazy because I feel strong and my body feels so strong, so good. I am so happy and so excited," said Jeimey Vindel, who just finished her first marathon.

Her mother was beaming with pride at the challenge her daughter completed.

"It was amazing. You have all the feelings in your heart," Ana Vindel.

Jackson Murray is a junior at Boston College and said running his first marathon was "unbelievable."

"It's a once in a life time feeling," Murray said. "When I turned onto the Newton hills, I got a rush through my body that I'd never felt before in my life, and then that happened again at BC."

While for some runners this may be their first Boston Marathon, it won't be their last marathon of the week.

"I feel tired. I feel excited and happy. When I crossed the finish line, I was crying very serious tears of joy because there's that time cut off, and I made it by 5:25, so I did it," Pilar Arthur Snead explained.

Snead just wrapped up her first Boston Marathon and will now head to complete the London Marathon this weekend. She is on a journey to complete all the major marathons.

"You know what. Boston shows up for runners. I was so impressed with everybody out on the course," Snead said.