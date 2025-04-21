Here are the celebrities running the Boston Marathon in 2025

What it's like to run the Boston Marathon for Team Hoyt

It's finally time for the Boston Marathon.

Here are the celebrities, influencers, professional athletes, and notable participants running in 2025.

Zdeno Chara

Former Boston Bruin Zdeno Chara poses with Shannon Bueker and David Marchefka during the 128th Boston Marathon on April 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. / Getty Images

The former Boston Bruins defenseman from Slovakia will be running his third Boston Marathon. The 6'9" athlete has previously run to raise money for the Hoyt Foundation. He finished the 2024 marathon in 3:30:52.

He will be wearing the bib number 3333.

Matt James

Matt James became the first Black Bachelor to ever helm the TV franchise back in 2020 on season 25. Since then, he has garnered almost a million followers on Instagram, where he posts food reviews and recommendations.

Matt James finishes the 2024 New York City Marathon with a 3:00:20 pace. Roy Rochlin/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

He is also an avid runner, having run the New York City Marathon in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. This is his first time running the Boston Marathon.

He will be wearing bib number 32541.

Alice Cook

Alice Cook worked at WBZ-TV from 1984 until 2010. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Alice Cook is a former Olympic figure skater and WBZ-TV sports reporter. She was the first female full-time sports reporter in Boston.

This will be her third time running the Boston Marathon and the second time since she was diagnosed with ALS in 2023. Her bib number is 29737.

Dave McGillivray

McGillivray completed his 50th marathon in Boston on April 18, 2022. Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Dave McGillivray is the Boston Marathon race director and has run the course more than 50 times. He has completed the World Marathon Challenge, which involves running seven marathons in seven days on seven continents.

He finished with a time of 5:30:51 in 2024.

Hellen Obiri

Hellen Obiri wins the 128th Boston Marathon. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Helen Obiri won the Boston Marathon in 2023 and 2024. She will be aiming for her third straight marathon win, which has not been accomplished by a woman since Fatuma Roba in 1999.

Sisay Lemma

Sisay Lemma wins the 128th Boston Marathon in the men's division. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Sisay Lemma, 34, is the defending men's champion of the Boston Marathon, having won in 2024. The men's field is expected to be fast - 22 runners have times below 2:09.

Scott Stallings

Scott Stallings hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. / Getty Images

Scott Stallings is a professional golfer from Worcester. He has three wins on the PGA Tour. He has raised $20,228 for Golf Fights Cancer.

His bib number is 29668.

Troy Hoyt

Troy Hoyt is the nephew of Rick Hoyt and granson of Dick Hoyt, who ran the marathon together 32 times. Troy runs for his family's foundation, Team Hoyt. He has run the Boston Marathon since 2021.

He finished in 4:18:18 in 2024.

Des Linden

Des Linden gestures on the final stretch of Boylston Street during the Boston Marathon. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Des Linden, who won the Boston Marathon in 2018, is back. She is the last American runner to win Boston. This will be her 12th time running.

Henry Richard

Richard cheered as he crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2024. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Henry Richard is the brother of Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Henry has run the marathon since 2022. He has also run the Chicago Marathon and the New York City Marathon.

He finished the 2024 Boston Marathon with a time of 5:17:11. He has raised $3,300 for the Finish Strong Foundation. His bib number is 31232.

Amby Burfoot

Amby Burfoot, winner of the 1968 Boston Marathon, speaks as part of Boston Marathon Fan Fest on April 17, 2022. Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amby Burfoot won the Boston Marathon in 1968. He has written several books about running and was the editor-in-chief of the magazine Runner's World. He wears bib number 1968 in honor of his win. He finished the 2024 Boston Marathon in 4:59:58.

Shane Sager

Harmonica player Shane Sager and Sting perform the never before heard version of "Brand New Day" on New Years Eve in Times Square on December 31, 2018 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Sting

Shane Sager is a Boston-based musician and harmonica player for Sting. He ran the 2024 Boston Marathon for Massachusetts General Hospital, raising over $24,500. He finished with a time of 4:08:08.

He will run to raise money for Mass General again this year. His bib number is 27425.