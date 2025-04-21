Here are the celebrities running the Boston Marathon in 2025
It's finally time for the Boston Marathon.
Here are the celebrities, influencers, professional athletes, and notable participants running in 2025.
Zdeno Chara
The former Boston Bruins defenseman from Slovakia will be running his third Boston Marathon. The 6'9" athlete has previously run to raise money for the Hoyt Foundation. He finished the 2024 marathon in 3:30:52.
He will be wearing the bib number 3333.
Matt James
Matt James became the first Black Bachelor to ever helm the TV franchise back in 2020 on season 25. Since then, he has garnered almost a million followers on Instagram, where he posts food reviews and recommendations.
He is also an avid runner, having run the New York City Marathon in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. This is his first time running the Boston Marathon.
He will be wearing bib number 32541.
Alice Cook
Alice Cook is a former Olympic figure skater and WBZ-TV sports reporter. She was the first female full-time sports reporter in Boston.
This will be her third time running the Boston Marathon and the second time since she was diagnosed with ALS in 2023. Her bib number is 29737.
Dave McGillivray
Dave McGillivray is the Boston Marathon race director and has run the course more than 50 times. He has completed the World Marathon Challenge, which involves running seven marathons in seven days on seven continents.
He finished with a time of 5:30:51 in 2024.
Hellen Obiri
Helen Obiri won the Boston Marathon in 2023 and 2024. She will be aiming for her third straight marathon win, which has not been accomplished by a woman since Fatuma Roba in 1999.
Sisay Lemma
Sisay Lemma, 34, is the defending men's champion of the Boston Marathon, having won in 2024. The men's field is expected to be fast - 22 runners have times below 2:09.
Scott Stallings
Scott Stallings is a professional golfer from Worcester. He has three wins on the PGA Tour. He has raised $20,228 for Golf Fights Cancer.
His bib number is 29668.
Troy Hoyt
Troy Hoyt is the nephew of Rick Hoyt and granson of Dick Hoyt, who ran the marathon together 32 times. Troy runs for his family's foundation, Team Hoyt. He has run the Boston Marathon since 2021.
He finished in 4:18:18 in 2024.
Des Linden
Des Linden, who won the Boston Marathon in 2018, is back. She is the last American runner to win Boston. This will be her 12th time running.
Henry Richard
Henry Richard is the brother of Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Henry has run the marathon since 2022. He has also run the Chicago Marathon and the New York City Marathon.
He finished the 2024 Boston Marathon with a time of 5:17:11. He has raised $3,300 for the Finish Strong Foundation. His bib number is 31232.
Amby Burfoot
Amby Burfoot won the Boston Marathon in 1968. He has written several books about running and was the editor-in-chief of the magazine Runner's World. He wears bib number 1968 in honor of his win. He finished the 2024 Boston Marathon in 4:59:58.
Shane Sager
Shane Sager is a Boston-based musician and harmonica player for Sting. He ran the 2024 Boston Marathon for Massachusetts General Hospital, raising over $24,500. He finished with a time of 4:08:08.
He will run to raise money for Mass General again this year. His bib number is 27425.