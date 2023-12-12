Best deals on gifts you can get at Amazon before Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Christmas is just over two weeks away and shipping deadlines are approaching quickly if you want your holiday gifts and holiday hosting essentials to arrive in time. Thankfully, Amazon has tons of hot deals on holiday must-haves and most-wanted Christmas gifts with super fast shipping.

The CBS Essentials shopping experts have scoured Amazon's holiday deals to find the best discounts on items that can arrive by Christmas. Give your holiday baking an upgrade with a KitchenAid mixer or score a top-rated tablet to gift for under $100 with these major discounts.

Best deals you can get at Amazon before Christmas

Save on toys, kitchen gadgets and more ahead of Christmas 2023 with these Amazon holiday deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $99 (38% off)

Samsung

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an affordable option for anyone, not just kids. To take full advantage of parental controls, an adult will need to combine the integrated features with optional apps, like Bark for Android (which costs between $5 and $14 per month, based on the level of control an adult wants over the child's tablet).

This tablet offers an 8.7-inch touchscreen display and a battery life of up to 10 hours. It runs the Android 11 operating system and offers full access to the Google Play Store where many optional apps are available to expand on the tablet's core capabilities.

This tablet comes with your choice of either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, which is not much. But it's expandable to up to 1TB with an optional microSD memory card.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Lego train set: 30% off

Amazon

Here's your opportunity to put an absolutely epic, 4.5-star-rated gift under the Christmas tree this year. The Hogwarts Express set includes Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, the train engine, coal tender and a three-room passenger carriage with lights that reveal three classic scenes from the Harry Potter movies. A lever on top of this completed set will set the 1:32 replica train in motion. 20 Lego Harry Potter minifigures are included, so you can recreate the films' scenes.

Amazon reviewers say this set makes an excellent display piece. "We have it set on top of a bookcase for display and get lots of great comments about it," comments one reviewer. "I would recommend (it) to any Harry Potter fan."

Get this $500 Harry Potter Lego set for $350 at Amazon as a limited-time Lightning deal, while supplies last.

Keurig K-Compact coffee maker: $50 (50% off)

Amazon

The Keurig K-Compact coffee brewer makes one cup of coffee at a time with three cup sizes. It offers a brewing time of under a minute, and features a 36-ounce water reservoir so that you can brew several cups without having to refill the water.

"This machine works better than the larger, professional machine at work," said one Amazon reviewer. "It extracts more coffee making a more flavorful cup. It's small enough for the smallest apartment or to even sit to the side on your desk at work. The temperature of the coffee is just right, even staying hot after adding a little creamer from the fridge."

Get the top-rated coffee brewer for just $50 on Amazon now, just half price this holiday season.

Philips 3200 series fully automatic espresso machine: Save $300



Philips via Amazon

The 4.2-star-rated device can make up to five black and milk-based coffee varieties at the touch of a button. Its LatteGo milk frother expertly froths your milk so that you can prepare silky smooth lattes and cappuccinos. This kitchen gadget even lets you adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage.

"This was our first super-automatic maker. I'm a fan of straight espresso and the shots are delicious and perfectly made every time," an Amazon reviewer says. "My wife likes cappuccinos and the milk frother works well. It is fairly easy to use with no difficult settings to figure out."

Why we like this Philips espresso machine:

It can make a variety of coffee drinks with just the press of a button.

You can adjust the intensity of your beverages to suit your taste.

It features a milk frother.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $94 (53% off)



Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings or knock over your pet's water bowl. The robot vacuum features strong suction power to easily pick up pet hair. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vaccum with your smartphone or device to better to control the appliance remotely.

Pet owners, including this verified purchaser, love the Lefant robot vacuum. "I got this for my upstairs to help keep up with the cat litter and pet hair," the reviewer says. "I come home every day to a nice clean floor. It is so quiet and works perfectly for what I need it for."

This best-selling vacuum is currently a whopping 53% off at Amazon now.

Google Pixel Watch: $200 (43% off)

Best Buy

The first generation Google Pixel Watch features a round face with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The wearable includes access to the Google Home App, so you can adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart home devices remotely. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more.

It also comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and three months of YouTube Premium. The Watch comes in black, silver and gold.

It has a list price of $350, but you can get the popular smartwatch on sale now for $200.

Ring Video Doorbell: $55 ($45 off)

Amazon

When it comes to enhancing your home's security this holiday season, one of the easiest things you can do is add a Ring Video Doorbell near your front door. Once it's connected to your home's internet via Wi-Fi, you're able to remotely monitor visitors using your smartphone from anywhere in the world, or via a smart home hub that's set up within your home.

The Ring's built in motion sensor will immediately alert you when it detects movement, even if your visitor does not actually ring your doorbell. You're then able to see, hear and communicate in real-time with the visitor. This version of the Ring Video Doorbell offers a 1080p HD camera. It runs using a rechargeable battery and can easily be installed within 30 minutes.

If you subscribe to Ring's service, you also get access to cloud-based storage of the video content captured by this video doorbell, plus access to a variety of additional features. Now priced at just $55 (reduced from $100), how can you afford not to add one of these smart home security devices to the front door area of your home?

Bedsure oversized wearable blanket hoodie: $18 (49% off)

Amazon

Wearable blankets make an excellent cozy gift for just about anyone on your list. At under $20, this wearable blanket hoodie also makes a great last-minute white elephant gift. This hoodie offers a cozy, oversized design and the feel of a soft, fluffy blanket. The outer layer is made with premium flannel fabric while the inside is lined with soft sherpa.

"This is so awesome. I bought this for me to wear while working from home and watching TV. I have worn this outside to take my grandson to the bus one very cold day and it was so warm. I went back online and bought two more for presents. I love it!" said one Amazon reviewer.

Choose from different colors and patterns. There are also zippered options available.

Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker: $125 (40% off)

Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Next allows you to brew single serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. The espresso maker can brew three different cup sizes and offer an ultra-fast, 25-second heat-up time.

"I found myself spending close to $35 per week on coffee at Starbucks. Not anymore," one Amazon reviewer writes. "The Nespresso machine generates a beautiful thick espresso by centrifugal force which gives the end result a nice layer of crema. Totally worth the money to get the milk frothed as well for a nice latte or cappuccino."

The bestselling espresso machine typically retails for $209 on Amazon, but right now it's marked down to $125.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer: $280 (26% off)

Amazon

This mini stand mixer offers full-size power in a compact design, making it perfect for small kitchens. Its durable metal construction with 67 touchpoints ensures thorough mixing. Plus, the convenient tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze. The stand mixer currently has an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 4,200 reviews.

"My KitchenAid stand mixer is quiet, powerful and really built to last. I wish I would have bought one years ago," an Amazon reviewer says.

Score this top-rated stand mixer now for an incredible deal on Amazon. It's currently on sale for $280 (regularly $380).

Samsonite Centric expandable carry-on spinner: $120 (37% off)

Samsonite

Planning some holiday travel? This Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips thanks to its durability and flexible capacity. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate and measures 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches. The design even comes with expansion for added packing capacity when needed. This suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

"This suitcase has already gone overseas twice and all over the US a half-dozen times. It is holding up well and I really like this suitcase," one Amazon reviewer shares. "I was concerned it might not age or wear well, but it is, hardly showing any scarring on the outside."

The popular suitcase is currently marked down from $190 to $120.

Energizer LED headlamp Pro260: $13 (26% off)

Amazon

If you're looking for a stocking stuffer for runner or outdoorsman in your life, check out this sweet deal on an Energizer LED headlamp. It will securely fit on their head to illuminate the path ahead while running at night, hiking, camping or working on home improvement projects. The headlamp offers a 260-lumen beam of LED light and up to 35 hours of battery life.

"This headlamp worked great for my hike in the Adirondack mountains." wrote one Amazon reviewer. "We started in the early morning hours where the extra light was necessary and used it again for several hours in nightfall darkness. I was please with the light it provided, the four mode selections and how compact and easy it was to use. I highly recommend this headlamp."

Get it on sale now for $13 (regularly $17).

Barbie Dreamhouse 2023: $129 (35% off)

Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the Barbie fan in your life, you can't go wrong with this year's Barbie Dreamhouse. This 75+ piece set features a Barbie Dreamhouse playset with a 3-story slide, a pool party area and pet accessories.

"This year's Dreamhouse showcases a harmonious blend of nostalgic elements we've loved from previous models with modern, innovative features that resonate with today's kids," an Amazon reviewer who reported that the Dreamhouse was a big hit with their kids says.

Score this CBS Essential reader best-seller for 35% off now.

