When is the Amazon Prime shipping deadline for Christmas 2023? The last day to order gifts

If you're one of the rare Christmas unicorns who begins making gift lists and shopping for holiday gifts in the summer, we salute you. And then there is the rest of us, who stagger toward the finish line of Christmas shopping hoping we've remembered everyone on our list and that we can get gifts to the people we love on time. Whether you've been finished with your holiday shopping since Labor Day (enjoy the free time, friend), or you're still shopping, it's important to know the last day to shop and still get gifts on time for Christmas.

Most of us rely on mega retailers like Amazon to help with Christmas shopping, especially because of Amazon Prime two-day shipping. Keep reading to find out what two-day shipping really means and when is the Amazon Prime shipping deadline for Christmas, 2023.

When is the last day to get Amazon two-day Prime delivery before Christmas?

One of our (collective) favorite things about shopping on Amazon is the promise of two-day shipping with a Prime membership. You can try Prime for free for 30 days. Afterward, an Amazon Prime membership is $14.99/month, which can be cancelled at anytime. Or save money by paying an annual fee of $139/year.

You'll need to order Christmas gifts on Amazon on or before Dec. 22, 2023 to take advantage of Prime two-day shipping and have your gifts arrive by Christmas. A limited selection of items may even be available for next-day delivery when ordered on Dec. 23, 2023, depending on your location.

Is Prime two-day shipping guaranteed to arrive by Christmas?

While Amazon Prime promises two-day shipping for Prime members, keep in mind the two day period begins when the item is shipping, not when you order. And because popular gifts like Apple Watch 9, Apple AirPods Pro 2 or a Nintendo Switch may be out of stock by Dec. 22, we suggest ordering popular gifts now to ensure they don't sell out and they arrive by Christmas.

Check the suggested delivery date in your Amazon cart before you confirm your purchase.

Gifts you should buy now before they sell out before Christmas

We've been known to cut it close on gift shopping, so we pass no judgement if you join us in the late-gifters club. To help out, we've put together some of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2023 you can get on Amazon in time for Christmas. Click add to cart now to get yours by Christmas before everybody else does.

Gifts you can still get for Christmas even if you miss the Prime two-day shipping deadline

Whether you miss the Amazon Prime two-day shipping deadline of Dec. 22, 2023, or Amazon can't promise your gift will arrive by Christmas, there are plenty of terrific choices you can still get before Christmas. We got you covered, no panic needed.

Amazon e-gift card

A gift card means you're always on time. Order Amazon e-cards and they'll be emailed immediately or on a date and time of your choosing. You don't even have to find a stamp or leave your house.

If you're shopping with enough advance notice, you can also purchase tangible gift cards and gift them in person (pro tip: a gift card makes for a terrific teacher gift, stocking stuffer or gift for a coworker you'd like to recognize this Christmas.)

Amazon e-gift cards can be purchased in increments starting at $1, while physical gift cards are available in increments of $25. E-gift cards are available in different motifs including Christmas, Hanukkah and holiday theme. We're big fans of the musical Amazon e-gift cards.

Likewise, Amazon's physical gift cards can be purchased with a sleek gift box and ribbon for a full holiday gift look. Some physical Amazon gift cards will be sent with overnight shipping, which means you'll have your gifts fast after completing your order.

Roblox gift card

If you're loathe to encourage any more gaming, screen time or general couch potatoing with the kids in your life, allow us to offer another perspective. Roughly 70 million people play Roblox daily, which means the kids in your life are likely some of them. Roblox is a gaming platform (it's not actually a game) host to a variety of games ranging from sports-themed games to imaginative games.

Gifting a Roblox gift card, which allows a gamer to purchase Robux (that's Roblox currency) will be met with a level of gratitude that will assuage your screen time guilt -- and a make a kid really happy this Christmas.

Starbucks Gift Card

One of the safest bet Christmas gift cards that will be appreciated by all is a Starbuck's gift card. Sold in $25 increments, not only is the Christmas-themed gift card festive to look at, it's suited for every type of person.

Whether one is a coffee drinker or not, there is something for everyone at Starbucks. A terrific teacher gift or gift of appreciation this holiday season, you can't go wrong with a Starbucks gift card this Christmas season.

