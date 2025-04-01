Keller: Massachusetts lawmakers say Trump tariff's will cost the state millions

Keller: Healey says tariffs on Canadian goods will increase prices in Massachusetts

The opinions expressed below are Jon Keller's, not those of WBZ, CBS News or Paramount Global.

With President Trump set to announce new tariffs on U.S. trading partners on Wednesday, the markets have been reeling in anticipation, and many politicians are worried and angry, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey among them.

What's the plan?

"[President Trump] is with his trade and tariff team right now perfecting it and making sure this is a perfect deal for the American people and the American worker," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt late Tuesday as the nation braced for Wednesday's announcement of Trump's accelerated tariff plan.

"That sounds good, doesn't it?" Healey said in an exclusive interview from her State House office. "But let me tell you what is going to happen tomorrow. The president's gonna anounce tariffs, and what tariffs are, essentially, are a tax on everything that we buy, everything that we use."

What would tariffs mean for Massachusetts?

What would a 20% tariff on Canadian imports mean to Massachusetts?

"Oh, it could cost $800 [million], $900 [million], a billion dollars a year that we are gonna pay, that consumers are gonna pay. I mention housing; where do you think our lumber comes from? It comes from Canada. So you're just gonna make it more expensive to build new housing, to do home renovations," Healey said.

"It's gonna be a tax on our energy. We've got hydro coming in from Canada; we've got other energy coming in from Canada, right? A 20% tax on that? It's gonna cost hundreds of millions of dollars more. People's utility bills are gonna go up. They're gonna pay a lot more at the pump, and that's the effect of tariffs."

Will Trump pull back on tariffs?

Is Healey holding out any hope for a pullback before Wednesday afternoon?

"I sure hope so, because, I think ... look, the market is tanking, economists last week came out and said Donald Trump is continuing to do things that are inflationary, that are raising costs and are getting us into trouble. So, I hope that cooler heads will prevail there. Donald Trump seems fixated on tariffs."

But the president argues he's just forcing a long-overdue shakeup of a system that has led to loss of manufacturing jobs and a damaging trade deficit in the United States.

What sort of political backlash is he risking? A huge one if it lingers.

President Trump's been promising that temporary pain will give way to extraordinary gain as foreign trade partners give in to his demands to cut better deals for the U.S. and corporations return their manufacturing jobs here.

But will that happen in time to save the political hides of Republicans who support him?