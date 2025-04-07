The Ground Round announces grand opening date for Massachusetts restaurant revival

A nostalgic favorite is returning soon to the restaurant scene in Massachusetts. The Ground Round has started serving customers again in Shrewsbury.

The establishment off Route 9 offered limited seating for dinner over the weekend and said they were "completely booked." A grand opening is scheduled for April 30 with live music and entertainment.

"First few days have been incredible, thank you to all who stopped in this weekend," The Ground Round posted to Facebook. "Fish & Chips and Steak Tips were flying out of the kitchen!"

The Ground Round returns

The Ground Round was founded in Massachusetts in 1969 and was known for its peanut-covered floors and a "pay-what-you-weigh" promotion. The company went bankrupt in 2004 but has kept locations open in other parts of the country.

Shrewsbury residents Joe and Nachi Shea bought the rights and trademark to The Ground Round.

"This area of Shrewsbury had an iconic location. The brand is iconic and classic, and people all the time would talk about how much they missed it," Joe Shea told WBZ-TV back in November. "It was the family place."

Nachi and Joe Shea and WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt inside what will become The Ground Round on Route 9 in Shrewsbury. CBS Boston

The new owners say the popcorn will definitely be back, and the Facebook page says a version of "pay what you weigh" will return on Tuesdays, when children can eat for a penny per pound with purchase of an adult entree.

"Feels like the old Ground Round"

Diners who were able to snag a table already seem impressed.

"Drinks were great, food was excellent," one woman wrote on Facebook.

"Went there today and sat at the bar. Met great people and had a great time," another customer wrote. "Feels like the old Ground Round."

For those hoping to dine at the Ground Round before the grand opening, the restaurant says you can call 508-845-9044 to check availability and make a reservation.