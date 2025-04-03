Eliot Tatelman retiring as face of Jordan's Furniture brand

The president and public face of a well-known New England company is stepping aside. Jordan's Furniture announced Thursday that Eliot Tatelman "is retiring from daily operations after decades as the face of the brand."

Jordan's says this is a "natural evolution in its leadership," as Tatelman's sons will be taking over. Josh and Michael Tatelman have been co-CEOs for the past five years.

"Jordan's remains proudly family-run, with Josh and Michael continuing the legacy Eliot has built," the company said in a statement. "This transition ensures continued focus on innovation, customer experience, and community impact."

Eliot Tatelman's history at Jordan's Furniture

According to a profile in the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame, Eliot Tatelman and his brother Barry took over the family business in the 1970s when it had just five employees. They became a ubiquitous presence on TV and radio commercials, and the company went beyond just selling furniture by adding IMAX theaters, an Enchanted Village and other attractions to its stores.

Eliot Tatelman of Jordan's Furniture poses with part of the Enchanted Village after he made the winning auction bid, Thursday, June 18, 2009. Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The brothers sold Jordan's Furniture to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate in 1999, and rewarded store employees with 50 cents for every hour that they had been with the company. They continued to run Jordan's together until Barry stepped away in 2006 to start a Broadway production company.

In one of the company's more famous promotions, Jordan's gave away more than $30 million worth of free furniture in 2007 when the Boston Red Sox won the World Series. Jordan's also supports numerous local charities in New England, and has helped hundreds of foster children find adoptive families.

Jordan's locations can be found in Avon, Natick, and Reading, Massachusetts, as well as New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine.