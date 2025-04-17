Harvard protest condemns DHS threat to revoke university's ability to enroll international students

Harvard students protested on campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts Thursday, a day after the Trump administration threatened to revoke the university's ability to enroll international students.

Dozens of demonstrators met on the steps of the Widener Library at noon. A flyer advertising the protest said "we have to fight" for international students.

Federal funding frozen

This comes just days after the administration froze more than $2 billion in federal funding after Harvard refused to agree to a list of demands, which included ending DEI programs, limiting campus protests and disciplining students who staged pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus last year. Harvard is the first major university to openly defy the Trump administration's demands.

"Harvard will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights. We continue to stand by that statement. We will continue to comply with the law and expect the Administration to do the same," the university said in a statement to CBS News.

DHS demands student records

The Department of Homeland Security is now threatening to revoke student visas if Harvard doesn't send detailed records on any foreign students' "illegal and violent" activities by the end of the month. According to school data, there are 6,793 international students enrolled at Harvard this year.

The DHS said, "if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students."

The freeze on funding has already impacted programs and research at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, including research into finding a cure for HIV/AIDS.