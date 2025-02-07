UMass Amherst to give student $10,000 after half-court shot contest controversy

AMHERST - A UMass student who was initially denied a $10,000 prize after making a half-court shot in a halftime challenge at a college basketball game will be getting the money after all.

The skilled shot maker is Noah Lee, a UMass Amherst senior from Wayland who was attending the women's basketball game Wednesday night. He was randomly picked to compete in the shootout challenge that required him to hit a layup, a free throw, a 3-pointer and half-court shot all within 30 seconds.

The Mullins Center crowd went wild when Lee drained his half-court attempt.

"I knew it kind of had a chance," Lee told WBZ-TV. "I never expected it to go in!"

Replay showed half-court shot was on the line

The celebration, however, was short-lived. UMass told Lee they'd be sharing video footage of the contest with their insurance provider.

The replay showed that Lee's foot was on the half-court line, and the insurance company determined that his shot was disqualified. Instead, UMass offered Lee a consolation prize package that included a suite for a men's basketball game, and courtside seats for a future women's basketball game.

"I was getting texts from people like 'oh my God that's incredible, congrats.,' And then now them all texting me like 'oh my gosh that sucks! I'm really sorry!'" Lee said.

UMass decides to give Noah Lee his prize

The UMass Athletics Department said in a statement to WBZ-TV Friday morning that they've decided to give Lee his prize, even though the insurance company determined he didn't earn it.

"We weren't satisfied with that outcome and arrived at the decision to provide Noah with both a $10,000 award and a host of other UMass athletics benefits," UMass said.

Lee had told WBZ-TV he planned to use that money to pay off student loans and for some fun.