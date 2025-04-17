Shot fired near Boston Marathon finish line as police officer faces "vicious dog"

Boston police say a "vicious dog" attempted to attack an officer near the Boston Marathon finish line on Thursday, prompting an officer to fire their gun at the animal. The dog was eventually found and subdued using an electronic stun gun, police said.

The chaotic scene unfolded around 9:20 a.m. on Boylston Street as finishing touches were being completed at the Boston Marathon finish line ahead of Monday's race.

Dog attack near Boston Marathon finish line

According to the Boston Police Department, it started with a call for disorderly people at Boston Public Library. That's when the dog tried to attack the officer.

Police said a shot was fired while they tried to get the dog under control. Police did not say what kind of dog it was.

The dog ran off, but was later found near Boston Common and Downtown Crossing. Officers were able to get it under control using an electronic stun gun. It took multiple stun gun attempts in separate locations before the dog was captured, police said.

It is not clear if there are any injuries, but Boston police did say that no injuries have been reported from the shot that was fired, or from the stun gun deployments.

Boston police said no arrests have been made.

No additional information is currently available. The Boston Police Department said the investigation remains "active and ongoing."

Witness Justin Kuo was near the finish line, and didn't know what was happening at first.

"We were uncertain at that time. I kept focus on looking at the finish line, thinking maybe it was a shot, maybe it was something that fell off a truck," Kuo said.

Witnesses describe chaotic scene

Witnesses said the incident created confusion and fear. Serena Matriarch was coming out of the subway when she came across the commotion.

"This lady was walking the opposite direction I was. And this guy was screaming at her, like 'Hey, hey, no, don't go that way," Matriarch said.

"It's unfortunate that someone had to discharge a gun there, but I'm glad everybody was OK," Kuo said.

Monday marks the 129th running of the Boston Marathon. Police barriers are already in place in much of the area on Boylston Street.

There are several events scheduled for this weekend in the city, including the expo where runners pick up their bibs, and the Boston Marathon Fan Fest.