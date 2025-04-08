Are tariffs good or bad for American manufacturers? One Massachusetts company says it's complicated.

Fall River leather company says tariffs could help and hurt his business

A walk into Vanson Leathers in Fall River feels like a step back in time. Workers sit at stations on the fifth floor of an old mill. Sewing machines whir and hammers can be heard pressing details into jackets and race suits.

Vanson has manufactured leather goods in Massachusetts for over 50 years and owner Mike van der Sleesen says the company sells their products around the world.

"We produce here and sell in Japan and Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan," he said.

"Playing field has not been level"

Through the years, van der Sleesen says his company has weathered unfair tariffs from other countries.

"The playing field has not been level," he said. "It's virtually impossible for us to sell into Canada, for example. And Europe is very difficult."

But ask van der Sleesen whether he supports the Trump administration's tariff plans, the answer is complicated.

Half of Vanson's leather is sourced from upstate New York. The other half comes from Brazil and Mexico. He says tariffs could raise the price of his materials.

Perception of United States

He also worries that reciprocal tariffs or even a negative perception of the United States could cut him out of certain markets.

"If the country is not well regarded that has a negative impact on American products," he said.

He does not like the tariff instrument, but if it causes other countries to drop their tariffs, van der Sleesen says he is open to change.

"You reach a point of frustration where you have to drop the hammer to affect any kind of change," van der Sleesen said. "What happens after the change, during the change, because of the change, I don't think anybody really knows what's going to happen."