Wide receivers the Patriots could take in 2025 NFL Draft

What are Patriots options with No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

What are Patriots options with No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

What are Patriots options with No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The New England Patriots added Stefon Diggs in free agency to boost the team's wide receiver corps, but it remains a position the team should explore boosting through the 2025 NFL Draft.

While the Patriots drafted Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round) in 2024, neither were able to do much throughout their rookie season. It would be in New England's best interest to add another young pass-catcher to the mix who could grow alongside second-year QB Drake Maye. Along with Diggs, Polk, and Baker, the Patriots currently have Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas, and Mack Hollins on their depth chart at receiver. Expect a lot of competition at the position come training camp in July.

While the Patriots will likely miss out on receiver-corner combo Travis Hunter, who is expected to go to either the Browns at No. 2 or New York Giants at No. 3, there are plenty of talented pass-catchers New England could add later in the first round or on Friday and/or Saturday of the draft.

Here are a handful of wideouts who could soon be catching passes in Foxboro.

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan makes a catch during the 2024 season. Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If the Patriots do opt to take a receiver at No. 4, they'll likely be writing McMillan's name on the draft card. He's got great size at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, and put up some huge numbers over his three seasons at Arizona.

As a senior in 2025, McMillan had 84 receptions and eight touchdowns and led the Big 12 with 1,319 receiving yards, which ranked third overall in FBS. That production earned him First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 honors.

His best season was in 2023 when he had 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. McMillan leaves Arizona as the school's all-time leader with 3,423 career receiving yards.

He's an athletic and smart receiver who can bail out a quarterback, and would be a huge addition to the New England receiving corps if the Patriots choose to address the position early in the draft.

Matthew Golden, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden makes a catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. CFP / Getty Images

Another potential first-round options for the Patriots if they trade down or back into the first round, Golden is a versatile pass-catcher who can play make highlight reel snags at all three receiver positions. He could develop into a true No. 1 receiver in the very near future.

Golden led the SEC with nine touchdowns in 2024 off 58 receptions for 987 yards. He spent his first two years at Houston, where he racked up 76 receptions for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had two kickoff return touchdowns for the Cougars in 2023.

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Jayden Higgins of the Iowa State Cyclones catches a 20-yard touchdown pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 2024. Luke Lu/Diamond Images via Getty Images

If the Patriots opt to go with a receiver with the 38th overall pick, Higgins could be their guy. He's a reliable receiver who stands at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, and can burn defenses as a deep threat or on short routes. His 90.3 PFF grade is the highest among receivers this year, and he's lauded for his foot speed and ability to catch the ball away from his body.

Higgins racked up 87 receptions for the Cyclones as a senior in 2024, good for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 140 catches for 2,166 yards and 15 touchdowns over 26 games for Iowa State, after he started his college career at Eastern Kentucky.

Luther Burden III, Missouri

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III signals first down after a 38-yard reception against the Boston College Eagles during the 2024 season. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Burden has seen his draft stock drop over the last year, but he's a former five-star recruit who could be an incredible playmaker at the next level. He's a true vertical threat with his blazing speed and physical play, and is known for running crisp routes and making contested catches.

After a stellar junior season where he caught 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns, Burden's numbers dipped a bit to 61 receptions, 676 yards, and six touchdowns as a senior in 2024. A lot of that had to do with Missouri's uninspired quarterback play though, and Burden would be considered a steal for New England at No. 38.

Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris carries the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2024 season. Justin Ford / Getty Images

Harris is considered a Day 2 receiver, and is mocked to go anywhere from the middle of the second round to early in the third round. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver was a spectacular outside threat for a disappointing Ole Miss offense in 2024, as Harris caught 60 passes for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns. That's a lot of yards on not a lot of receptions.

A former quarterback, Harris has an 89.7 grade on PFF thanks to his ability to stretch the field.

Jalen Royals, Utah State

Utah State Aggies wide receiver Jalen Royals catches a touchdown against the San Diego State Aztecs. Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A potential option in the second or third round, Royals is a 6-foot Z receiver who can also play the slot. His quickness and strong route-running help him generate some good separation from defenders, and he can really get going after the catch.

Royals led Utah State with 55 receptions for 834 yards and also had six touchdowns in 2024. He did that in only seven games, as he was forced to miss a chunk of the season with a foot injury.

For his college career, Royals caught 126 passes for 1,914 yards and 21 touchdowns -- 15 of which came in his junior season when he led the Mountain West Conference. He's also got experience as a return man with nine punt returns for 184 yards (20.4 yards per return) last season.

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Iowa State receiver Jaylin Noel breaks a tackle against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

A strong and quick route runner with good hands, Noel is a projected third-round pick in this year's draft. The Patriots had him in for a Top-30 visit, so he's on the team's radar.

Noel caught 80 passes for 1,194 yards (ranked ninth in FBS) and eight touchdowns for Iowa State last season. He also played an important role on special teams, returning kickoffs and punts (averaging 15.3 yards on his 13 punt returns), which earned him Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Year.

The knocks on Noel are his lack of length and small hands, but he can do some serious damage after the catch.

Savion Williams, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams catches a touchdown pass against the UCF Knights in 2024. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Williams is viewed as a developmental third- or fourth-round pick, but he's big at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds and can do a lot of things on offense. He caught 60 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns as a fifth-year senior in 2024, and also rushed for 322 yards and six touchdowns off 51 attempts, good for 6.3 yards per carry.

For his college career, Williams had 137 receptions for 1,655 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 384 rushing yards off 62 carries (6.2 yards per attempt) and six rushing scores.